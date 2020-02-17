LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — A corrupt United Auto Workers official who pocketed more than $1.5 million in bribes splurged on a new home, a pontoon boat, a Jeep, jewelry and more, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Former UAW aide Mike Grimes is losing it all as part of his conviction for his role in a bribery and kickback scheme that involved two others, including former union vice president Joe Ashton.

Tour the home UAW bribes built
Former UAW official Mike Grimes his wife took out a $284,000 mortgage and bought a new $730,000 home in Fort Myers, Fla., according to property records.
The three-bedroom, three-bath home features 2,722 square-feet and was built in 2016
The 2,722-square-foot home includes a large separate den and features several custom upgrades.
The large island kitchen features custom 42-inch cabinets, stainless appliances, including double ovens, high grade countertops and a custom backsplash.
The master bedroom includes a luxe bath and two walk-in closets.
Outside, the home features a large covered lanai, paver deck, a heated salt-water pool and spa. The home is listed for $599,900.
    Grimes, 66, is being sentenced Wednesday in federal court. Prosecutors want him to spend two years in prison for receiving bribes from union contractors, including $10,000 worth of cosmetic surgery for a relative. But his lawyer said he should only spend one year and a day in federal prison because he was driven by grief, not greed.

    Grief drove ex-UAW official to take bribes, lawyer says

    Ahead of Grimes' sentencing, prosecutors Monday filed a list of assets being forfeited by the former UAW official that sheds light on a federal raid at his home last year.

    The assets include:

    • The home in Fort Myers.

    • A green 2017 Jeep Wrangler.

    • A 2019 Alumaweld 22-foot pontoon boat with 175-horsepower motor.

    • A 2006 Lowe fish & cruise fishing boat.

    • A 2002 Yamaha four-wheeler.

    • A 1998 Jeep station wagon.

    • U.S. Mint commemorative coin sets.

    • A necklace in a Vatican Museum box.

    • A silver Tiffany cross necklace.

    Grimes and his wife took out a $284,000 mortgage and bought the new $730,000 home in Fort Myers in early 2017.

    Grimes is required to sell the Florida home and a Westgate Resorts timeshare and give the net proceeds to the government.

    Grimes is among 12 people convicted of federal crimes during a years-long investigation of corruption within the UAW and auto industry. The investigation has revealed that UAW leaders embezzled money from worker paychecks, shook down union contractors and schemed with auto executives.

    UAW and Fiat Chrysler officials charged so far in auto scandal
    Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4&nbsp;to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering<br /> &nbsp;
    Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
    Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty&nbsp;to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return.
    Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty&nbsp;to a federal tax crime.
    Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing&nbsp;misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer&nbsp;more than $386,400 to General Holiefield&#39;s phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation.
    Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others&nbsp;in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day&nbsp;in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also&nbsp;funneled&nbsp;tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other&nbsp;senior UAW officials.
    Former UAW official Keith Mickens&nbsp;was sentenced to a year and a day in prison.&nbsp;Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield&#39;s wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders &quot;fat, dumb and happy.&quot; His sentence was later reduced to eight months.
    Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping&nbsp;cover up the conspiracy. The sentence was reduced to six months on Jan. 8, 2020, after Brown cooperated with investigators.
    Former&nbsp;United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced&nbsp;to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison.
    Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing in October with his lawyer, Michael Manley. Grimes pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He could be sentenced to almost five years in federal prison.<br /> <br /> &nbsp;
    Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.<br /> &nbsp;
    UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money.
    Edward &quot;Nick&quot; Robinson,&nbsp;president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States.&nbsp;
      He pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering. Though sentencing guidelines call for almost five years in prison, prosecutors are recommending less time behind bars because Grimes cooperated with an ongoing investigation.

      Grimes is portrayed as a vindictive shakedown artist, demanding kickbacks from UAW vendors who supplied union-branded merchandise and penalizing one UAW contractor who initially refused his demands. Once the unidentified vendor agreed to pay kickbacks, Grimes forced him to pay an extra $5,000, prosecutors said.

      Along with selling the home and forfeiting the boats and jewelry, Grimes will pay $1,500 per month until he satisfies a $1.5 million judgment.

      rsnell@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @robertsnellnews

