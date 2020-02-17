Detroit — Former United Auto Workers President Owen Bieber died Monday, according to the labor union. He was 90.

Bieber led the UAW for 12 years, longer than anyone except the legendary Walter Reuther. Bieber was the union's seventh president from May 1983 to June 1995.

“Owen Bieber’s death is a loss for our union and all working people," UAW President Rory Gamble said in a statement. "He was a man of incredible leadership. He was not afraid of tough battles or taking a stand on controversial issues.

“He was not only a devoted trade unionist but a social activist whose impact was felt around the world. Whether it was his support to end apartheid in South Africa or in Poland, Owen stood on the right side of history for the nation and the world.”

Bieber oversaw one of the nation's largest unions at a time when Japanese automakers were cutting into the market shares of General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and, at the time, Chrysler. The external threats from international competition "sort of blindsided the auto industry and it was on the heels of the energy crisis," said Marick Masters, business professor at Wayne State University.

"He presided during one of most challenging periods," Masters said.

The resulting job losses caused tension for Bieber, who was trying to keep jobs for members while meeting the demands of automakers who wanted to be more competitive.

Early in his tenure, Bieber negotiated the creation of the Jobs Bank, which was intended to pay laid-off workers most of their salary to do no work or do community service. It was intended to deter downsizing by automakers but became a symbol of union excess during the Great Recession and the bankruptcies of GM and Chrysler, when it was eliminated.

Bieber also allowed in 1990 the creation of the innovative Saturn small car project in Tennessee that functioned under a separate contract and work rules. But over time, Saturn's independence was reined in by Bieber's successors, and the small car model died.

Bieber also is credited with diversifying the UAW by inviting new members from areas outside of industrial sectors, including government and private employers.

When he exited the union in 1995, Bieber advocated that unions and companies needed to develop mutual goals and work together to accomplish them.

"Labor and management have forged a collective bargaining relationship through which we can find common ground," he said during one of his final speeches as president in Detroit. "The beauty of the process we have created is that it offers a structured and rational means of solving problems."

Owen Bieber's son, Ron Bieber, currently is president of the Michigan AFL-CIO, an umbrella group for labor organizations.

Bieber, the son of Albert F. and Minnie (Schwartz) Bieber, was born in North Dorr, Michigan, in December 1929.

After graduating from Catholic grade school and high school in 1948, he worked at McInerney Spring and Wire Co. in Grand Rapids, the same auto supply plant where his father worked.

At age 19, Bieber's co-workers elected him Local 687’s shop steward. By 1955, he was elected to the local bargaining committee. In 1956, he was elected as the local's president.

In 1972, Bieber was appointed director of UAW Region 1D, a position he held until 1980, when he was elected vice president. Bieber served as director of the union’s General Motors Department, the union's largest department with more than 400,000 members.

He was elected UAW president in 1983 during the union’s 27th Constitutional Convention in Dallas. He succeeded Douglas Fraser and served four consecutive three-year terms.

In a statement, General Motors said: “Owen Bieber will be remembered for his commitment to workers and his leadership of the UAW through challenging times for more than a decade. The entire General Motors family would like to extend its deepest sympathies and condolences to his family.”

