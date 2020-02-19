Detroit — A corrupt former United Auto Workers official who received more than $1.5 million in bribes — including $10,000 worth of cosmetic surgery for a relative — was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison Tuesday.

Mike Grimes, 66, of Fort Myers, Fla., is the first of three convicted UAW leaders to face sentencing for their roles in a bribery and kickback scheme involving rigged bids, union vendors and contracts for watches, backpacks and other promotional merchandise. Those awaiting sentencing include aide Jeff Pietrzyk and former UAW Vice President Joe Ashton, who served on the board of General Motors Co. and is the highest-ranking person convicted of a crime during a years-long investigation of auto industry corruption.

Buy Photo Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing Wednesday with his lawyer, Michael Manley. (Photo: Kalea Hall, The Detroit News)

Grimes, administrative assistant to Vice President Cindy Estrada when she headed the UAW's GM Department, received the most illegal money out of the 13 people charged so far and prosecutors said he spent the money on a Florida home, boats, jewelry and commemorative coins — all of which is being forfeited to the government. The investigation has led to 12 convictions and revealed that union leaders embezzled money from worker paychecks, schemed with auto company executives and shook down union contractors.

Grimes is portrayed as a vindictive shakedown artist, demanding kickbacks from UAW vendors who supplied union-branded merchandise and penalizing one UAW contractor who initially refused his demands. Once the unidentified vendor agreed to pay kickbacks, Grimes forced him to pay an extra $5,000, prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering. Though sentencing guidelines call for almost five years in prison, prosecutors recommended a two-year sentence because Grimes cooperated with an ongoing investigation.

Former UAW presidents Gary Jones and Dennis Williams have not been charged with wrongdoing but prosecutors implicated them in a racketeering enterprise that embezzled more than $1.5 million in union funds.

Federal agents also are probing financial ties between new UAW President Rory Gamble, retired vice president Jimmy Settles and one of the union's highest-paid vendors.

The agents are investigating whether UAW leaders received cash kickbacks or bribes in exchange for awarding lucrative contracts to Huntington Woods businessman Jason Gordon to supply union-branded merchandise, sources told The Detroit News last month.

In the Grimes case, union vendors were awarded contracts from the UAW-GM training center to produce union-branded merchandise in exchange for paying bribes and kickbacks. The conspiracy started in 2006 and lasted until July 2018, according to the government. During that time, Grimes worked alongside Estrada and was paid $150,574 a year.

Starting in 2010, Grimes received almost $900,000 worth of kickbacks from an unidentified union vendor, prosecutors said. In 2011, the same union contractor gave Grimes an additional $530,000.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2020/02/19/ex-uaw-official-mike-grimes-sentenced-prison-bribery-scheme/4785086002/