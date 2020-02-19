LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — A corrupt former United Auto Workers official who received more than $1.5 million in bribes — including $10,000 worth of cosmetic surgery for a relative — was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison Tuesday.

Mike Grimes, 66, of Fort Myers, Fla., is the first of three convicted UAW leaders to face sentencing for their roles in a bribery and kickback scheme involving rigged bids, union vendors and contracts for watches, backpacks and other promotional merchandise. Those awaiting sentencing include aide Jeff Pietrzyk and former UAW Vice President Joe Ashton, who served on the board of General Motors Co. and is the highest-ranking person convicted of a crime during a years-long investigation of auto industry corruption.

Grimes, administrative assistant to Vice President Cindy Estrada when she headed the UAW's GM Department, received the most illegal money out of the 13 people charged so far and prosecutors said he spent the money on a Florida home, boats, jewelry and commemorative coins — all of which is being forfeited to the government. The investigation has led to 12 convictions and revealed that union leaders embezzled money from worker paychecks, schemed with auto company executives and shook down union contractors.

Former UAW official Mike Grimes his wife took out a $284,000 mortgage and bought a new $730,000 home in Fort Myers, Fla., according to property records.
Former UAW official Mike Grimes his wife took out a $284,000 mortgage and bought a new $730,000 home in Fort Myers, Fla., according to property records. Zillow
The three-bedroom, three-bath home features 2,722 square-feet and was built in 2016
The three-bedroom, three-bath home features 2,722 square-feet and was built in 2016 Zillow
The 2,722-square-foot home includes a large separate den and features several custom upgrades.
The 2,722-square-foot home includes a large separate den and features several custom upgrades. Zillow
The large island kitchen features custom 42-inch cabinets, stainless appliances, including double ovens, high grade countertops and a custom backsplash.
The large island kitchen features custom 42-inch cabinets, stainless appliances, including double ovens, high grade countertops and a custom backsplash. Zillow
The master bedroom includes a luxe bath and two walk-in closets.
The master bedroom includes a luxe bath and two walk-in closets. Zillow
Outside, the home features a large covered lanai, paver deck, a heated salt-water pool and spa. The home is listed for $599,900.
Outside, the home features a large covered lanai, paver deck, a heated salt-water pool and spa. The home is listed for $599,900. Zillow
    Grimes is portrayed as a vindictive shakedown artist, demanding kickbacks from UAW vendors who supplied union-branded merchandise and penalizing one UAW contractor who initially refused his demands. Once the unidentified vendor agreed to pay kickbacks, Grimes forced him to pay an extra $5,000, prosecutors said.

    He pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering. Though sentencing guidelines call for almost five years in prison, prosecutors recommended a two-year sentence because Grimes cooperated with an ongoing investigation.

    UAW bribery probe focuses on trinket deals

    Former UAW presidents Gary Jones and Dennis Williams have not been charged with wrongdoing but prosecutors implicated them in a racketeering enterprise that embezzled more than $1.5 million in union funds.

    UAW and Fiat Chrysler officials charged so far in auto scandal
    Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering
    Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
    Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
    Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return.
    Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return. Paul Sancya / AP file
    Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime.
    Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation.
    Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation. John T. Greilick / The Detroit News
    Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials.
    Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials. Facebook
    Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months.
    Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months. UAW
    Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. The sentence was reduced to six months on Jan. 8, 2020, after Brown cooperated with investigators.
    Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. The sentence was reduced to six months on Jan. 8, 2020, after Brown cooperated with investigators. UAW-Chrysler National Training Center
    Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison.
    Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison. Facebook
    Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing in October with his lawyer, Michael Manley. Grimes pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He could be sentenced to almost five years in federal prison.
    Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, right, appeared in federal court in Ann Arbor for a plea hearing in October with his lawyer, Michael Manley. Grimes pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He could be sentenced to almost five years in federal prison.   Kalea Hall, The Detroit News
    Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.
    Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.   Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)
    UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money.
    UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money. UAW
    Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
    Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States.  Facebook
      Federal agents also are probing financial ties between new UAW President Rory Gamble, retired vice president Jimmy Settles and one of the union's highest-paid vendors.

      UAW President Rory Gamble under federal investigation

      The agents are investigating whether UAW leaders received cash kickbacks or bribes in exchange for awarding lucrative contracts to Huntington Woods businessman Jason Gordon to supply union-branded merchandise, sources told The Detroit News last month.

      In the Grimes case, union vendors were awarded contracts from the UAW-GM training center to produce union-branded merchandise in exchange for paying bribes and kickbacks. The conspiracy started in 2006 and lasted until July 2018, according to the government. During that time, Grimes worked alongside Estrada and was paid $150,574 a year.

      Trinkets and trash: A database of UAW spending on swag

      Starting in 2010, Grimes received almost $900,000 worth of kickbacks from an unidentified union vendor, prosecutors said. In 2011, the same union contractor gave Grimes an additional $530,000.

