Washington — Only one domestic model — the Tesla Model 3 — was named tops in its price category in the annual Consumer Reports top picks list, an influential designation for shoppers looking for new cars. And no U.S. brands, including Tesla, were ranked in the Top 10.

The magazine said in naming the Tesla Model 3 EV as a top pick in the $45,000-$55,000 price range that the Silicon Valley automaker's sedan "offers a thrilling driving experience with a high-tech vibe."

It was the first year that the non-profit organization segmented its selections by price-point rather than model type. And this year's rankings placed greater emphasis than ever on advanced safety technology.

The Tesla Model 3 was the only U.S. model to be included in the annual Consumer Reports top picks list. (Photo: Tesla)

The only top-pick winner in the under-$25,000 price category was the Toyota Corolla (small car).

The $25,000-$35,000 category had three top picks: the Subaru Forester (small SUV); Subaru Legacy (midsize sedan); Toyota Prius/Prius Prime (hybrid/plug-in hybrid).

Top picks in the $35,000-$45,000 category were the Kia Telluride (midsize three-row SUV); Honda Ridgeline (compact pickup); and Toyota Avalon (large sedan).

Besides the Tesla Model 3 in the $45,000-$55,000 category, top picks were the Lexus RX (midsize SUV) and Toyota Supra (sports car).

Porsche, the luxury brand from German automaker Volkswagen AG, was the top-ranked brand out of 33. The highest-ranking American brand was Tesla in 11th place. Lincoln was the top Detroit brand at No.13.

Consumer Reports required that models come standard with forward-collision

warning and automatic emergency-braking with pedestrian detection to qualify as a top pick. This was the first year that pedestrian detection was a requirement.

“We’re not willing to compromise when it comes to the safety of cars — which is why we’re pushing automakers to make life-saving technologies like forward-collision warning, automatic emergency-braking with pedestrian-detection standard on all models in order to earn a coveted spot as a top pick,” Consumer Reports President and CEO Marta Tellado said in a statement.

Jake Fisher, Consumer Reports’ senior director of automotive testing, explained why the organization began segmenting its selections according to price-point rather than model type and made safety features more of a priority.

“Consumers are searching for the best car in their price range, and that's how we are presenting our findings," Fisher said. “You don’t need to buy from a luxury brand to get a luxurious vehicle. Our goal is to help people identify the best vehicle for their

needs, at an affordable price–and with all the latest safety features.”

The magazine conducts several tests on vehicles, including handling, braking, comfort, convenience, safety and fuel economy.

Consumer Reports brand rankings

1. Porsche

2. Genesis

3. Subaru

4. Mazda

5. Lexus

6. Audi

7. Hyundai

8. BMW

9. Kia

10. Mini

11. Tesla

12. Toyota

13. Lincoln

14. Infiniti

15. Honda

16. Volkswagen

17. Nissan

18. Chrysler

19. Buick

20. Mercedes-Benz

21. Dodge

22. Volvo

23. Ford

24. Acura

25. Chevrolet

26. GMC

27. Alfa Romeo

28. Jaguar

30. Land Rover

31. Jeep

32. Mitsubishi

33. Fiat

