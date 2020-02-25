Detroit — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed executive orders Tuesday to create a council on future mobility and electrification, establish the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and to appoint a chief mobility officer.

The executive order was announced at the MICHauto Summit on Tuesday that centered around that state "Leading the Global Mobility Revolution." MICHauto is the Detroit Regional Chamber's statewide automotive advocacy group.

Whitmer said there will be unprecedented collaboration between government and partners in the private sector, adding: "We are all in this together and we are in it to win it."

