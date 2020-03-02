LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — A senior United Auto Workers official accused of helping embezzle more than $1 million in union funds greeted federal prosecutors and agents with big smiles and bear-hugs Monday before he was scheduled to plead guilty.

Edward "Nick" Robinson, a close aide to former President Gary Jones, left a private meeting with prosecutors on the first floor of federal court in downtown Detroit and greeted several agents that are part of a team of investigators from the FBI, Internal Revenue Service and Labor Department.

The embrace comes amid questions about whether Robinson is cooperating with the ongoing investigation and if he wore a secret recording device while meeting with Jones and another UAW official last year.

Robinson, 72, of Kirkwood, Mo., wrapped two agents in a tight embrace while slapping their backs and shaking the hands of three others. 

The warm greeting clashed with the grim allegations contained in a 23-page criminal case against Robinson. He is accused of conspiring with at least six other UAW officials to embezzle more than $1 million since 2010 and spending the money on personal luxuries. Those luxuries included private villas in Palm Springs, Calif., lavish dinners, golf trips and more than $60,000 spent on cigars.

Robinson is scheduled to plead guilty at 3:30 p.m. Monday to conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. He would be the 13th and final person charged so far to plead guilty to criminal charges in a years-long federal crackdown on corruption within the U.S. auto industry. 

His lawyer, James Martin, declined comment Monday.

UAW and Fiat Chrysler officials charged so far in auto scandal
Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return. Paul Sancya / AP file
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation. John T. Greilick / The Detroit News
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials. Facebook
Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months. UAW
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. The sentence was reduced to six months on Jan. 8, 2020, after Brown cooperated with investigators. UAW-Chrysler National Training Center
Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison. Facebook
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, left, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison on Feb. 19, 2020.   The Detroit News
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.   Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money. UAW
Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He is scheduled to plead guilty March 2, 2020. Facebook
    Federal oversight of the UAW is an option once government investigators determine the depths of corruption, a move that could cost tens of millions of dollars, led to prolonged government control and involve replacing labor leaders.

    His expected guilty plea comes five months after prosecutors filed a criminal case that elevated the years-long corruption scandal from one involving labor law violations and bribes to outright thievery. The Robinson case includes a failed cover-up, payoffs, labor leaders using burner cell phones and hints at secret recordings of union officers discussing wrongdoing.

    UAW presidents Gary Jones, Dennis Williams implicated in federal probe

    The guilty plea coincides with a continuing investigation of Jones and his predecessor, retired President Dennis Williams. The probe has led to labor leaders and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executives convicted of breaking federal labor laws, embezzling union funds and receiving bribes. Jones and Williams have not been charged with any crimes.

    UAW President Rory Gamble under federal investigation

    Agents also are investigating current UAW President Rory Gamble. Investigators are probing allegations of strip club payoffs and financial ties between Gamble, retired Vice President Jimmy Settles and one of the union's highest-paid vendors, sources told The Detroit News.

    The Robinson criminal case filed in October includes references to what legal experts describe as undercover recordings capturing Jones and others discussing possible crimes.

    The criminal case describes three conversations among UAW officials earlier last year and directly quotes labor leaders talking about destroying evidence and obstructing justice. Robinson is the only UAW official who participated in all three conversations directly quoted by prosecutors.

    Robinson stole as much as $700,000 from the pot of money since 2010, prosecutors wrote in a court filing that identifies Robinson's co-conspirator as "UAW Official A." Sources familiar with the investigation have told The News that "UAW Official A" is Jones.

    "After Edward N. Robinson obtained the cash, he split the hundreds of thousands in dollars in cash proceeds with UAW Official A...," Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Gardey and Steven Cares wrote in the court filing.

    In January 2019, Jones met with Robinson and UAW regional Director Vance Pearson and tried to obstruct the investigation, prosecutors said.

    "UAW Official A promised to provide a sham job to a relative of (Robinson) in order to 'take care of' the relative if Robinson agreed to falsely take sole responsibility for the ... cash embezzlement portion of the conspiracy, thereby attempting to protect UAW Official A from federal criminal prosecution," prosecutors wrote.

    UAW Official A and Robinson met again in March and talked about whether the government had obtained documents from the UAW and hotels involved in the embezzlement scheme, prosecutors said.

    "UAW Official A told (Robinson) that he wished they 'burned the records,'" prosecutors wrote.

    Driven by greed: Alliance of FCA, union leaders fueled decade of corruption

    During the same meeting, Jones reiterated he would provide for the financial well-being of one of Robinson's relatives if Robinson took sole responsibility for the cash embezzlement, prosecutors wrote.

    "We'll take care of (the relative)," Jones said, according to the court filing. "I told you that we'd take care of it."

    A video primer on corruption: Count the kickbacks, cash and bribes pocketed by Metro Detroit's most corrupt UAW bosses, auto execs and politicians. The Detroit News

    Prosecutors also quoted another conversation between Robinson and Pearson in July.

    Pearson, who was charged with embezzlement, mail and wire fraud and other crimes in September, told Robinson he would get him a burner phone so UAW officers involved in the conspiracy could talk freely without fear of being recorded by a federal wiretap, according to the criminal filing. Pearson pleaded guilty last month for his role in the racketeering enterprise.

    Pearson also told Robinson if he had anything incriminating "at your house, then get rid of it," prosecutors wrote. 

    rsnell@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @robertsnellnews

