Detroit — A United Auto Workers official accused of embezzling union funds and splitting the money with former President Gary Jones pleaded guilty Monday in federal court, giving prosecutors another building block in a possible federal takeover. 

Edward "Nick" Robinson could be sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after admitting he conspired with at least six other UAW officials to embezzle more than $1 million since 2010 and spent the money on personal luxuries. Those luxuries included private villas in Palm Springs, Calif., lavish dinners, golf trips and more than $60,000 spent on cigars.

Robinson, 72, of Kirkwood, Mo., pleaded guilty five months after prosecutors filed a criminal case that elevated the years-long corruption scandal from one involving labor law violations and bribes to what legal sources called outright thievery. The Robinson case includes a failed cover-up, payoffs, labor leaders using burner cell phones and hints at undercover recordings of union officers discussing wrongdoing.

Robinson is the 13th and final person charged so far to plead guilty to criminal charges in a years-long federal crackdown on corruption within the U.S. auto industry. Federal oversight of the UAW is an option once government investigators determine the depths of corruption, a move that could cost tens of millions of dollars, lead to prolonged government control and involve replacing labor leaders.

He has agreed to cooperate with investigators and could receive a lesser sentence.

“You can build these guilty pleas into a racketeering case,” said Peter Henning, a Wayne State University law professor and former federal prosecutor. “That means basically disemboweling the leadership of the UAW.”

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider talks about the ongoing corruption case involving leaders of the UAW The Detroit News

Robinson's cooperation was apparent Monday. Inside federal court in Detroit, he greeted the team of government investigators with bear-hugs and big smiles before being released on $10,000 bond.

"He has worked very hard to rectify wrongs he's made and we are well on our way there," Robinson's lawyer, James Martin, told reporters. Robinson admitted sharing embezzled money with more than one UAW official, but did not name names. He itemized how he spent some of the money.

"Cigars, good liquor, golf items and sometimes I got the benefit of these items," Robinson told U.S. District Judge Paul Borman.

The guilty plea came as federal agents continue to investigate Jones and his predecessor, retired President Dennis Williams. The probe has led to labor leaders and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executives convicted of breaking federal labor laws, embezzling union funds and receiving bribes.

A team of federal agents from the FBI, Internal Revenue Services and Labor Department also are investigating current UAW President Rory Gamble. Investigators are probing allegations of strip club payoffs and financial ties between Gamble, retired Vice President Jimmy Settles and one of the union's highest-paid vendors, sources told The Detroit News.

UAW honors Gamble with commemorative pens from China

Last fall, Gamble blamed the corruption scandal on a "few bad apples."

“The idea that the UAW has had one bad apple doesn’t ring true. It doesn’t ring true to anybody — the government or the UAW rank-and-file,” said Erik Gordon, a University of Michigan business professor. “It makes them sound silly. This is a big chunk of UAW leadership.”

Borman has broad discretion and could sentence Robinson to up to five years in federal prison for pleading guilty to conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. He has agreed to pay $42,000 in restitution to the IRS and an unspecified amount of additional restitution. 

"Nick Robinson violated his oath of office and betrayed the trust of our hard-working members," the UAW said in a statement. 

Robinson is the latest Jones aide to strike a plea deal with investigators who have accused the former UAW presidents of participating in racketeering activity that involved embezzling union funds. 

UAW and Fiat Chrysler officials charged so far in auto scandal
Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering
Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering
Fullscreen
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
Fullscreen
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return.
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return.
Fullscreen
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime.
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime.
Fullscreen
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation.
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation.
Fullscreen
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials.
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials.
Fullscreen
Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months.
Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months.
Fullscreen
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. The sentence was reduced to six months on Jan. 8, 2020, after Brown cooperated with investigators.
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. The sentence was reduced to six months on Jan. 8, 2020, after Brown cooperated with investigators.
Fullscreen
Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison.
Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison.
Fullscreen
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, left, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison on Feb. 19, 2020.
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, left, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison on Feb. 19, 2020.
Fullscreen
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.
Fullscreen
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money.
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money.
Fullscreen
Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He is scheduled to plead guilty March 2, 2020.
Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He is scheduled to plead guilty March 2, 2020.
    Last month, Jones aide Vance Pearson pleaded guilty after being accused of participating in racketeering activity and agreed to cooperate with the government. He pleaded guilty after being accused of helping embezzle more than $1.5 million in union funds.

    Robinson served as president of a regional UAW community action program council. Prosecutors say he conspired with Jones, Williams and other union officials to embezzle money. Jones and Williams are not identified by name. Instead, prosecutors call them "UAW Official A" and "UAW Official B."

    Since 2010, Robinson cashed as much as $700,000 in checks from the UAW council and split the money with Jones, according to court records.

    "After Edward N. Robinson obtained the cash, he split the hundreds of thousands in dollars in cash proceeds with UAW Official A...," Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Gardey and Steven Cares wrote in the court filing. "Between 2010 and 2017, UAW Official A deposited over $93,000 in cash into one of his personal bank accounts."

    Driven by Greed
    Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli spent $365,000 in worker training funds on this 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider convertible.
    Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli spent $365,000 in worker training funds on this 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider convertible.
    Fullscreen
    Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli used more than $96,000 in training funds to install a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and outdoor spa at his $1.3 million Rochester Hills home.
    Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli used more than $96,000 in training funds to install a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and outdoor spa at his $1.3 million Rochester Hills home.
    Fullscreen
    Fiat Chrysler executive Alphons Iacobelli used training center funds to buy two $36,000 jewel-encruded fountain pens. The Montblanc pens honoring President Abraham Lincoln feature 18-karat gold fittings, a blue sapphire embedded in the clip, a mother-of-pearl cap ringed by three diamonds and an 18-karat gold tip.
    Fiat Chrysler executive Alphons Iacobelli used training center funds to buy two $36,000 jewel-encrusted fountain pens. The Montblanc pens honoring President Abraham Lincoln feature 18-karat gold fittings, a blue sapphire embedded in the clip, a mother-of-pearl cap ringed by three diamonds and an 18-karat gold tip.
    Fullscreen
    The UAW spent more than $15,000 renting this private villa for President Dennis Williams near Palm Springs, Calif., in late 2015 and early 2016, prosecutors say.
    The UAW spent more than $15,000 renting this private villa for President Dennis Williams near Palm Springs, Calif., in late 2015 and early 2016, prosecutors say.
    Fullscreen
    The UAW spent more than $10,000 of membership dues to rent a private villa for President Gary Jones near Palm Springs, California, prosecutors said.
    The UAW spent more than $10,000 of membership dues to rent a private villa for President Gary Jones near Palm Springs, California, prosecutors said.
    Fullscreen
    The UAW spent $60,000 between 2016 and 2018 on meals at LG's Prime Steak House and Johnny Costa's Ristorante outside the scheduled dates of union conferences. That included more than $6,599.87 for a New Year's Eve meal in December 2016, $1,942 on liquor, $1,440 on wine, a $1,100 tip and a purchase of four bottles of Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne for $1,760.
    The UAW spent $60,000 between 2016 and 2018 on meals at LG's Prime Steak House and Johnny Costa's Ristorante outside the scheduled dates of union conferences. That included more than $6,599.87 for a New Year's Eve meal in December 2016, $1,942 on liquor, $1,440 on wine, a $1,100 tip and a purchase of four bottles of Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne for $1,760.
    Fullscreen
    Money that was supposed to train blue-collar workers, instead, paid for a $2,182, Italian-made, Beretta shotgun costing for UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell as a birthday present in August 2015.
    Money that was supposed to train blue-collar workers, instead, paid for a $2,182, Italian-made, Beretta shotgun costing for UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell as a birthday present in August 2015.
    Fullscreen
    During a 2015 UAW party paid for with Fiat Chrysler cash, attendees received a wine bottle honoring union Vice President Norwood Jewell. The wine and party cost $25,065.
    During a 2015 UAW party paid for with Fiat Chrysler cash, attendees received a wine bottle honoring union Vice President Norwood Jewell. The wine and party cost $25,065.
    Fullscreen
    Federal investigators describe a "culture of alcohol" within the top ranks of the United Auto Workers. The union used member dues to buy premium alcohol while in California, including Crystal Head Vodka, which cost $175 per bottle. The brand was founded by Hollywood actor Dan Aykroyd.
    Federal investigators describe a "culture of alcohol" within the top ranks of the United Auto Workers. The union used member dues to buy premium alcohol while in California, including Crystal Head Vodka, which cost $175 per bottle. The brand was founded by Hollywood actor Dan Aykroyd.
    Fullscreen
    In March 2015, UAW leader Nancy Adams Johnson spent $1,160 in worker training funds on a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes.
    In March 2015, UAW leader Nancy Adams Johnson spent $1,160 in worker training funds on a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes.
    Fullscreen
    UAW leaders spent more than $70,000 golfing in California from 2015-18. The total included a $4,600 shopping spree at the Grand Del Mar pro shop in San Diego. Federal agents say UAW officials bought golf balls made by Volvik in South Korea.
    UAW leaders spent more than $70,000 golfing in California from 2015-18. The total included a $4,600 shopping spree at the Grand Del Mar pro shop in San Diego. Federal agents say UAW officials bought golf balls made by Volvik in South Korea.
    Fullscreen

      Robinson is listed on Labor Department filings as president of a UAW community activist group in Missouri financed by taxes from member dues. The UAW group spent more than $190,000 on junkets for union leaders from 2014-18, according to court records. More than $45,000 was spent by the UAW on meals and liquor, more than $75,000 on golf green fees, golf clubs and merchandise, more than $8,000 on spa treatments and $1,000 at a gun range, according to the government.

      Robinson helped oversee Jones' personal charity, the 5 Game Changers Fund and a separate fund previously controlled by Jones. That group, the Members in Solidarity Fund, is part of a long tradition within the UAW of leaders establishing funds to buy flowers for auto workers' funerals but, as The Detroit News exclusively reported last year, federal investigators are questioning whether UAW officers forced staffers to contribute money and kept the cash. 

      In charging Robinson last fall, prosecutors allege he and Jones tried to hide the alleged scheme. Jones occasionally instructed Robinson to issue checks in odd amounts to conceal the embezzlement from UAW accountants, prosecutors said.

      "UAW Official A also cautioned (Robinson) to avoid cashing any check in excess of $10,000 so as to avoid causing a bank to generate any currency transaction reports," prosecutors wrote.

      Tour golf courses and resorts frequented by UAW officials in Palm Springs, Calif., where the union has spent more than $1 million in recent years. The Detroit News

      By late 2017, with Jones a few months from ascending to the presidency of the UAW, Jones ordered a halt to the embezzlement conspiracy, prosecutors said.

      “UAW Official A advised (Robinson) that they needed to halt the cash embezzlement portion of the conspiracy because of the ongoing federal criminal investigation of the United Auto Workers union and because of a new UAW position being taken by UAW Official A," prosecutors wrote.

      Jones was elected UAW president in June 2018 but quit in November.

      A video primer on corruption: Count the kickbacks, cash and bribes pocketed by Metro Detroit's most corrupt UAW bosses, auto execs and politicians. The Detroit News

      The criminal case against Robinson reflects the government's ongoing focus on a UAW Region 5 office near St. Louis. The branch was the UAW's largest region, covering 17 states, including Missouri, Texas and California but was dissolved last month after being linked to the scandal.

      Federal agents raided the regional office Aug. 28 as part of a broader series of searches at six locations in four states. The raids included searches at the home of Jones, Williams and the home of Pearson.

      During the raid at Jones' home, investigators seized more than $32,000 cash and a set of Titleist golf clubs similar to the ones purchased during a UAW junket paid for by the UAW community activist group Robinson headed.

      In January 2019, seven months after Jones became president, he met with Robinson and Pearson and attempted to cover up the alleged scheme, prosecutors said.

      "UAW Official A promised to provide a sham job to a relative of (Robinson) in order to 'take care of' the relative if Robinson agreed to falsely take sole responsibility for the ... cash embezzlement portion of the conspiracy, thereby attempting to protect UAW Official A from federal criminal prosecution," prosecutors wrote.

      UAW Official A and Robinson met again in March and talked about whether the government had obtained documents from the UAW and hotels involved in the alleged embezzlement scheme, prosecutors said: "UAW Official A told (Robinson) that he wished they 'burned the records.'"

      Four months later, on July 13, a fire tore through UAW headquarters in Detroit, damaging one floor. The fire appears to have started in the IT department, according to court records.

      Federal corruption investigators have subpoenaed security camera footage and visitor logs from the UAW Solidarity House for the day of the fire.

      “The fire is still under investigation pending results from lab tests from the equipment, including computers that were taken from the building,” said Pat McNulty, Detroit Fire Department’s chief of fire investigation, on Monday.

      McNulty said the fire is classified as undetermined pending further investigation. The timeline on a determination is unclear, he said.

      In a court filing, a UAW lawyer downplayed defending the union against claims that evidence could be in jeopardy.

      "The fire has had a negligible effect on the UAW's ability to fully respond and to continue producing documents in the ongoing government investigation," wrote Jeffrey Sodko, the UAW's deputy general counsel.

