Ford Motor Co. is restricting non-essential employee air travel — both domestic and international — after two workers in China last week contracted the coronavirus, a move that signals automakers are intensifying precautions amid the expanding respiratory illness.

"Those two employees in China are both getting better," Ford spokesman T.R. Reid said Tuesday, noting that for the safety of its employees, the Dearborn automaker decided to sharply restrict air travel until at least March 27. "We just think caution is the right thing for our folks. It’s something we are committed to all the time."

Workers dismantle a booth on Friday after the Geneva auto show was canceled because of the coronavirus. Ford Motor Co. is banning all employee air travel, both domestic and international. And GM is screening all visitors to facilities. (Photo: Salvatore di Nolfi, AP)

The spread of the virus is heightening automakers' vigilance to protect employees and others. General Motors Co. this week — ahead of a media and investor event on Wednesday showcasing its electric vehicle plans — implemented a new policy requiring additional screening for all visitors prior to them entering GM facilities.

All visitors must complete a questionnaire, GM said, and if they answer yes on any of the questions they will not be allowed access. People who have traveled to China, Italy, Iran, Japan and South Korea within the last 14 days, or have been exposed to someone who has, will be denied access to GM facilities.

GM employees are not allowed to travel to China, Italy, Japan and South Korea, and additional non-domestic travel is restricted and requires senior leader approval. Similar restrictions have been put in place on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's facilities in Europe.

As the outbreak worsens in Washington state as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea, the Federal Reserve on Tuesday made a surprise emergency rate cut of half a percentage point — the largest since December 2008 during the Great Recession — in response to economic concerns. In response, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 800 points, or nearly 3 percent.

Ford is not aware that any other employees have been exposed to the virus. The Dearborn automaker has been following the virus' spread daily since the end of January, and it decided Tuesday that for the safety of its employees to halt air travel domestically and internationally.

The move "is not in response to a specific risk but in the name of caution and good responsibility," Reid said.

Those worries have yet to affect upcoming domestic auto shows next month in New York and in June in Detroit, organizers said, even as the Swiss government forced the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show this week and the Beijing Motor Show has been indefinitely "postponed."

But downtown Detroit restaurants in contact with companies and organizations for the Detroit event say conversations have stalled since the coronavirus outbreak worsened, and automakers are taking precautions for events they are holding in the interim.

GM still plans to unveil its new electric Cadillac crossover next month and its electric GMC Hummer truck in May, though no specific details have been released.

"At this time we are continuing with our plans," GM spokesman David Barnas said in a statement to The Detroit News. "But we continue to monitor the situation closely, with health and safety being the number one priority."

