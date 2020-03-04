Detroit — United Auto Workers officials said Wednesday the union has implemented a ban on all international and domestic air travel because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The union's Executive Board voted Tuesday to implement the ban, it said in a statement.

“This is a precautionary action not meant to elicit concern, but to help in dealing with the spread of this epidemic,” Rory Gamble, the UAW's president, said in a statement.

“Road travel will be permitted, and we will provide all personnel education on best practices when on the road or in the workplace.”

The Executive Board will review and monitor the policy as the epidemic subsides.

“In the meantime, the UAW continues to review in all our sectors the supply chain and status of our workplaces,” Gamble said.

“Our health and safety department will also continue to carefully monitor best practices and work with all employers to educate our members, their families and our communities on safety and prevention.”

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2020/03/04/uaw-ban-air-travel-staff-due-coronavirus-epidemic/4951401002/