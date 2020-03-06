Detroit — Former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones is scheduled to plead guilty to embezzling more than $1 million, racketeering and income tax evasion on March 19, according to a court filing Friday.

The court hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Paul Borman was set one day after federal prosecutors unsealed a criminal case against the disgraced labor leader.

Buy Photo Gary Jones (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Jones is the highest-ranking UAW official charged during a years-long crackdown on corruption within the U.S. auto industry that has revealed labor leaders and auto executives broke federal labor laws, stole union funds and received bribes.

Jones, 63, was charged in a criminal information following months of increasing pressure from investigators.

The investigators are armed with bank records and cooperation from several Jones aides who admitted helping embezzle money from rank-and-file workers that was spent on personal luxuries, including private villas, lavish travel, food, liquor and golf.

Come back to www.detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @RobertSnellnews

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2020/03/06/uaw-boss-gary-jones-set-plead-guilty/4978093002/