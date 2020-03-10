Detroit — Amid fears of the coronavirus, the New York International Auto Show set for April is being delayed until August.

The news comes after state officials on Tuesday announced a shutdown of several schools and houses of worship for two weeks in New York City suburbs and dispatched the National Guard to help with what appears to be the nation’s biggest cluster of coronavirus cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The show, previously set to take place April 10-19 at the Javits Convention Center in New York, will now take place Aug. 28 – Sept. 6, 2020.

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair small SUV is revealed at the New York Auto Show. (Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP)

“We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors and all participants from the coronavirus,” Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, said in a statement. The organization owns and operates the New York Auto Show.

State officials used a potentially unnerving term — “containment area” — to describe the part of New Rochelle, north of New York City, where the closures will be enforced. But they stressed that this isn’t a lockdown.

People who aren’t personally quarantined will be able to leave their homes and go to work. Local businesses can remain open. Residents or visitors are free to walk the sidewalks.

Still, “it is a dramatic action,” Cuomo said at a news conference. “It is the largest cluster of cases in the country. The numbers are going up unabated, and we do need a special public health strategy for New Rochelle.”

The suburb of about 80,000 residents is home to an outbreak of 108 cases in Westchester County, out of 173 statewide as of Tuesday. New York City has 36 cases, while its population is more than 100 times that of New Rochelle.

The Associated Press contributed

