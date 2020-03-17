United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble on Tuesday said the union could take conversations with Detroit's three automakers "to the next level" if the union leadership is not satisfied its workers will be protected during the new coronavirus pandemic.

The notice came in a letter to UAW members after the union on Sunday formed a task force with the top leaders of all three automakers to discuss best practices on keeping autoworkers and their families safe amid the outbreak. Since then, however, the rank-and-file have expressed their concerns over conditions of the plants, and some have walked off the job. The union on Sunday requested a two-week shutdown of operations, Gamble wrote.

UAW president Rory Gamble (Photo: Anonymous source)

"I want to be very transparent about what happened during our conversation Sunday with the Big 3," he said. "Your UAW leadership feels very strongly, and argued very strongly, that this is the most responsible course of action."

The companies were unwilling to meet the demand, Gamble said, so the union gave them 48 hours to develop plans to ensure workers' health and safety. The union will review the plans, and the task force is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"I want to be very clear here: If the UAW leadership on the task force, myself and Vice Presidents Cindy Estrada, Terry Dittes and Gerald Kariem, are not satisfied that our members will be protected, we will take this conversation to the next level," he wrote.

General Motors Co. did not immediately provide details on its plans.

"There is a Task Force meeting later today, as UAW President Gamble communicated," GM spokesman Jim Cain said in a statement. "The members of the Task Force have been working diligently since Sunday and that work continues."

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV already has implemented "extensive protocols to ensure the health and welfare of our workforce," FCA spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement. "We are continuing to carefully monitor the situation and are making improvements as needed. As a member of the joint UAW-GM-Ford-FCA COVID-19 Coronavirus Task Force, we appreciate the opportunity to share best practices across the industry."

A representative with Ford Motor Co. did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Gamble said the "UAW will use any and all measures to protect" its members. He added that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, were "instrumental" in bringing the companies to the table.

