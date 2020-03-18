Washington — Lobbyists for automakers and dealers are urging the Trump administration to treat dealerships as "essential operations" and leave them out of coronavirus pandemic-related shutdowns.

Facing the prospect of expanding shutdowns as state and local government scramble to prevent the further spread of the virus, the National Automobile Dealers Association and Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represent dealerships and carmakers respectively, said Trump should make sure dealerships are exempted from any state or federally imposed restrictions on U.S. residents' movements.

Auto dealerships should be exempt from virus-related shutdowns, the industry argues. (Photo: Charles Krupa, AP)

"As our nation continues to confront the coronavirus’s challenges, we want to underscore the importance of ensuring that consumers have access to a safe and well-functioning motor vehicle fleet," NADA President Peter Welch and Alliance for Automotive Innovation President John Bozella wrote in a letter to Trump.

"Motor vehicles, both new and old, are critical to ensure that the public can get food and other necessities of life, as well as to continue to interact with one another in a manner consistent with public health officials’ recommendations," the letter continued. "Given the importance of safe transportation in addressing the coronavirus outbreak, we have an obligation to ensure that motor vehicles remain safe and are properly maintained."

The comments come as major cities like New York have considered "shelter-in-place" orders in an effort to combat the spread of the virus. San Francisco and five surrounding counties have already issued such an order that extends for three weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that U.S. residents avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and avoid discretionary travel for at least 15 days.

The groups calling for dealerships to be exempted from such lockdowns said "it is vital that vehicle repair, maintenance and sales facilities be considered essential operations when federal, state and local officials impose certain requirements due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"These facilities perform needed safety recall repairs, manufacturer warranty work, and

safety-critical maintenance, including brake repair, steering repair, and much more. And they provide replacement vehicles when necessary," the groups wrote. "We note that many local jurisdictions, when issuing closure orders for non-essential businesses, have included motor vehicle facilities on the list of those that are essential... Similar guidance is needed nationally."

klaing@detroitnews.com

(202) 662-8735

Twitter: @Keith_Laing

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2020/03/18/car-dealers-want-exemption-virus-shutdowns/2863204001/