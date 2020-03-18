Detroit — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Wednesday closed its Sterling Heights Assembly Plant a second time after an employee there tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the employees at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, FCA is suspending production on Wednesday, March 18," company spokesman Jodi Tinson said in a statement. "Employees on the first shift have been sent home. Workers on the second shift should not report. The Company is working to align the plant’s shift pattern with yesterday’s announced agreement with the UAW. Further information regarding the resumption of operations will be shared later today."

It was the second shutdown in less than 12 hours as the assembly plant closed late Wednesday, Tinson confirmed.

"Employees did not walk out," she said, following some reports that they had. "They were released so the plant could be deep cleaned."

The shutdown came after a task force made of officials with the United Auto Workers and Detroit's three automakers met into the evening Tuesday about how to continue production amid the pandemic. Although the UAW earlier this week had pushed for a two-week shutdown, the group agreed the companies would schedule rotation shifts that would partially close plants and allow for greater space between workers.

Additionally, the parties agreed to more time in between shifts and greater cleaning measures. More details were expected to be made available Thursday.

The hourly employee at Sterling Heights had not been in the plant for a week, Fiat Chrysler said in a statement, and was receiving medical attention. The company's medical team was contacting colleagues who may have come into contact with the individual and were recommending self-quarantine. The employee's workstation was sanitized.

The case was the second COVID-19 case in one of Fiat Chrysler's plants after a salaried worker in Indiana's Kokomo Transmission Plant tested positive last week.

Autoworkers have contacted media and government officials over their concerns about the cleanliness of the plants and the resources available to ensure their health and safety. Last week, 17 paint shop employees at Fiat Chrysler's Warren Truck plant walked off the job, though operations there resumed shortly thereafter and production was not impeded, according to the company.

While experts say the automakers could make up production volumes from a two-week shutdown, the companies continue to receive orders for new vehicles. That is unlike in Europe, where many dealers' sales operations have closed and demand almost has disappeared. Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler have joined other automakers in shutting down plants there.

A salaried employee at General Motors Co.'s Cole Engineering Center on its Warren Technical Center campus tested positive, the automaker said Tuesday. Co-workers were being contacted about possible exposure. A salaried employee at Ford Motor Co.'s Building 5 in its Dearborn product development campus also tested positive. The individual, however, had been exposed to the virus after leaving the facility and had not returned since, the company said.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2020/03/18/coronavirus-disrupts-united-states-auto-manufacturing/2863150001/