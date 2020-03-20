Washington — Automakers and part suppliers are asking Congress for relief from the coronavirus pandemic in the form of loan guarantees, tax deductions for companies that provide paid leaves to employees and deferred corporate tax payments.

In a letter to the leaders of the U.S. House and Senate, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation and Motor and the Equipment Manufacturers Association urged Congress and the Trump administration to take swift action "to confront the economic slowdown being caused by COVID-19. "

Automakers are asking Congress for relief in the form of loan guarantees and tax deductions for companies that provide paid leaves to employees. (Photo: Charles Krupa, AP, File)

"At present, we are already seeing a steep drop in retail sales over the last 10 days, as well as significant disruptions in production, including temporary closures of numerous manufacturing facilities, while dealers and service centers largely remain open," John Bozzella, president and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, and Bill Long, President & CEO of Motor and Equipment Manufacturers, wrote.

"Our overall focus remains on ensuring that our collective workforce, our customers and the nation are safe and have a path to economic recovery," the letter continued. "We have also identified key actions that Congress and the Administration can take now to help the overall economy, including the automotive industry, to ensure that sufficient liquidity remains available in the markets to support businesses, should this public health crisis continue to escalate and further impact our workers, customers, and daily operations."

The group called for Congress to approve legislation that would create credit facilities to provide loans and loan guarantees to companies with more than 500 employees experiencing loss of revenue due to COVID-19.

The proposal also calls for lawmakers to pass legislation to give a tax deduction or credit to companies with more than 500 employees that provide paid leave for their workers due to COVID-19 and delay or defer 2020 quarterly federal tax payments.

Additionally, the groups' request includes a temporary employer payroll tax holiday, expanding and extending expensing for equipment and machinery; and delaying the June 1st date of entry into force for the USMCA.

Bozzella and Long said of the proposals: "Enacting these policies would help moderate the impact of the economic situation our nation faces which will assist businesses and workers as we work to get various parts of our economy moving again in the coming weeks and months."

The requests come amid a shutdown of plants at all three Detroit automakers and many of the foreign-owned counterparts and sharp decline in sales. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raised that point with Trump on a conference call with the nation's governors that took place on Thursday.

"Obviously, coming from Michigan, my colleagues across the country also have serious investments from the auto industry, and we’re concerned about liquidity up and down the supply chain, and all of the great people that have made the backbone of our economy hum for so long," Whitmer told Trump.

"And I’m just hopeful that as conversations happen around industry — and we will keep this important sector front and center, because we are concerned about ensuring that they have got some paths out back to prosperity as well," Whitmer continued.

Trump responded: "You’re right a hundred percent. We’re watching the auto industry very much. We’re going to be helping them out, at least a little bit. And they’ve sort of requested some help. And it wasn’t their fault what happened. So we’ll be taking care of the auto industry."

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, said in an interview with The Detroit News that Washington is just beginning to come to grips with the impact of the coronavirus on the nation's auto industry because plants have just begun closing this week. The industry's controversial history with bailouts due to the federal governments investments in General Motors Co. and Chrysler in 2008 and 2009 are not helping matters, she added.

"The reality of closed plants didn't set in because they're just starting to go down," she said. "The companies don't want to be perceived as asking for a bailout."

GM and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV were recipients of $51 billion and $12.5 billion respectively in federal largesse a decade ago. Ford Motor Co. did not take a bailout.

Dingell said lawmakers are beginning to come around on the need to assist the industry again after an intense focus on airlines in the immediate aftermath of the coronavirus expansion in the U.S.

"The auto industry has, with suppliers, almost twice employees as airlines," she said.

ALG, a subsidiary of the online pricing and information website TrueCar, estimates that in a quick-recovery scenario — in which the economy and auto industry recover by the end of April back to levels prior to coronavirus disruption — new-vehicle sales will reach 16.4 million this year, which would be down 500,000 vehicles, or 2.9%, from ALG’s initial 2020 forecast and down 3.8% from 2019 sales.

In a scenario where the coronavirus results in a longer-term economic slowdown, ALG forecasts that sales will only reach 14.5 million, down 2.4 million, or 14.2%, from ALG’s initial 2020 forecast and down 14.9% from 2019 sales.

Bozzella and Long said of the current sales environment: "This is an unprecedented moment in our nation’s history – one that will present new and difficult challenges to every corner of society. We are committed to working with you and other stakeholders as this situation evolves and will continue to support your efforts in protecting both the physical and economic health of all Americans."

klaing@detroitnews.com

(202) 662-8735

Twitter: @Keith_Laing

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2020/03/20/carmakers-press-washington-coronavirus-relief/2883129001/