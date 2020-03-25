The COVID-19 virus could slash sales of new vehicles by more than a third this month, according to automotive forecaster J.D. Power.

With state-mandated shutdowns in major markets accelerating across the country from New York to Detroit to San Francisco, the company says sales are already off 19% from its original March forecast. If current trends hold, J.D. Power expects sales by the end of the month to be off 32-40% from pre-virus forecasts.

Sales of new vehicles could plunge as much as 40% this month. (Photo: Charles Krupa, AP, File)

Looking ahead, the Troy-based firm expects March through July to be the most heavily impacted months with a sales losses of 1.8-2.8 million units. Assuming fewer restrictions in the latter half of the year, JD Power forecasts annual sales between 13.3 and 14.8 million units – down 12-21% from a forecast of 16.8 million sales before the virus struck. U.S. sales for 2019 were 17.1 million, a record fifth-straight year over 17 million.

Among major markets through last week, Detroit was least impacted with sales up 2% in March, though that number will plunge now that dealerships across Michigan have been forced to close because of the state's stay-at-home order.

San Francisco, for example, was one of the first markets with a shelter-in-place order, and sales there dropped 41% this month, including an 86% plummet over the weekend after the region’s March 17 shelter order.

“It is important to recognize that while month-to-date results in some markets appear relatively robust, the sales pace in all markets is falling rapidly and a majority of “stay-at-home” orders had not taken effect last week,” wrote Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at J.D. Power. “The complete impact of the new rules will become apparent this week.”

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

