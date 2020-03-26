LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

00: Payne intro

00.05-00.20: Tyson Jominy, JD Power. Talking COVID-19 auto plant shutdowns. 

00.20: Ad break

00.20-00.40: Pat Anderson, Anderson Economic Group. Impact of COVID-19 shutdowns on Michigan/economy

00.40-00.55: Stephen Cole Smith. Talking COVID-19 impact on auto racing. 

00.55: Ad break

1.00-1.20: Stephanie Brinley, senior analyst, IHS Markit, talking Honda CR-V Hybrid. 

1.20: Ad break

1.20-1.38:  Manny Katakis, Muscle Cars & Trucks. Talking VW Atlas Cross Sport, Corvette

1.38-1.53: Gary Robinson, Honda CR-V Hybrid product development. 

1.55: Payne close

END

