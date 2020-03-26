Car Radio, Podcast 11: COVID auto impact w Jominy, Anderson, Smith; CR-V Hybrid, Atlas Cross Sport driven
00: Payne intro
00.05-00.20: Tyson Jominy, JD Power. Talking COVID-19 auto plant shutdowns.
00.20: Ad break
00.20-00.40: Pat Anderson, Anderson Economic Group. Impact of COVID-19 shutdowns on Michigan/economy
00.40-00.55: Stephen Cole Smith. Talking COVID-19 impact on auto racing.
00.55: Ad break
1.00-1.20: Stephanie Brinley, senior analyst, IHS Markit, talking Honda CR-V Hybrid.
1.20: Ad break
1.20-1.38: Manny Katakis, Muscle Cars & Trucks. Talking VW Atlas Cross Sport, Corvette
1.38-1.53: Gary Robinson, Honda CR-V Hybrid product development.
1.55: Payne close
END
