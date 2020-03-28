Detroit —The North American International Auto Show scheduled for June has been canceled after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers chose the TCF Center to serve as additional space for COVID-19 patients for Michigan hospitals.

Although Detroit auto show officials declined to comment Saturday night, Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. confirmed that the show had been called off.

The Detroit auto show annually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the globe to the downtown, infusing the regional economy with hundreds of millions of dollars.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were at the TCF Center in Detroit on Saturday to assess the facility for conversion into an alternate care facility. (Photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District)

This year's event was scheduled to be held June 7-20 at the former Cobo Center and at nearby outside venues such as Hart Plaza. The show had traditionally been held in January but was moved to the summer to be more consumer-focused as automakers dropped out and held more individual events to showcase their vehicles.

"We fully support NAIAS organizers in their postponement," said Mark Truby, Ford's chief communications officer, in a statement. "The health and safety of our community and those working throughout the industry is our top priority. We look forward to seeing the show's return in 2021."

General Motors Co. had been planning to “go big” for Detroit’s first summer auto show said Terry Rhadigan, GM’s executive director of communications and corporate giving. Rhadigan declined to give specifics of what the Detroit automaker planned to showcase at the event, but said: “We were definitely going to unveil new models.”

GM was planning to utilize its Renaissance Center headquarters location on the riverfront for the event put on by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association.

“We had big plans, but it all seems rather insignificant now based on everything else that’s going on,” Rhadigan said. “Rod Alberts and the DADA have been great partners for us for decades. We are thinking about them at this difficult time and support the decision that was made.”

The U.S. Army Corps has been assessing at least 15 sites for patient overflow as coronavirus cases have spike around Detroit. The Detroit District is working under the Federal Emergency Management Agency but at the direction of the state to assess a list of potential alternate care facilities that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office has prepared. The Army Corps was also assessing the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center and two Wayne State University dormitories in Detroit.

"Leadership from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Michigan National Guard and other federal and state agencies visited the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan today to plan and assess the facility for conversion into an alternate care facility for the State of Michigan response to COVID-19," The Detroit District of the Army Corps posted Saturday on Facebook.

The North American International Auto Show had been moved from January to June this year in an effort to reinvent itself and inject more excitement. There had been a decline in the number of global automakers participating in recent years, and public attendance had been down.

With the move to summer, there were to be big outdoor debuts, test rides, demonstrations of robotic cars and off-road events at the TCF Center and Hart Plaza. Cars were to "drift" on the rooftop of the convention center.

Another new event was an outdoor festival of Italian and British vehicles June 5-8 on Broadway next to the Detroit Opera House. The Charity Preview was to have added a more casual “summer chic” outdoor option in addition to the event with formal dress inside the TCF Center.

Detroit is not the only city to have lost an auto show because of the coronavirus outbreak. Three days prior to the Geneva Motor Show scheduled early this month, Switzerland banned events of 1,000 people or more, forcing it to be canceled. The Beijing Auto Show in April has been postponed indefinitely, and the New York International Auto Show was moved to August from April.

In 2019, the last year the Detroit show was held in January, European automakers except Volkswagen AG passed on the event. A used-car display helped to fill floor space.

The event drew 774,179 ticketed visitors, which was about 35,000 fewer guests than in 2018 after a major snowstorm hit Metro Detroit. The regional economic impact was $430 million — the equivalent of hosting two NFL Super Bowls.

During two press days, automakers revealed 44 vehicles, including 31 that made their world debuts. The days attracted 4,568 journalists credentialed from 60 countries.

