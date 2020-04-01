With March auto sales infected by the coronavirus, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported sales declines of 10% for the first quarter of the year, while General Motors Co. was off 7%, brought low by a dismal last few weeks after a healthy January and February.

Wednesday's quarterly sales reports from automakers are the first since the U.S. was hit by the coronavirus crisis which has closed auto plants and showrooms. Ford Motor Co. won't release its January-March sales numbers until Thursday.

The pain spread across all sectors of the automotive market. Hyundai and Porsche saw sales decelerate, with the Korean manufacturer's sales down 43% in March alone. Including its abysmal March results, Hyundai reported an 11% drop in the first quarter. Porsche first-quarter sales were off by 20.2% from a year ago after a record 2019.

Automakers are releasing sales results from January through March, and they already show steep declines. Dealerships around much of the country have been shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

The industry is bracing for difficult months ahead. After a record five years of annual sales over 17 million units in the U.S., sales were expected to slow in 2020, according to J.D. Power forecasts, to a still healthy 16.8 million units. Sales at the start of the year were promising even as automakers put more money on the hood to keep customers coming.

But with automakers poised for the spring selling season beginning in March, COVID-19 has changed the landscape.

Some 70% of the country's population is operating under state shelter-at-home orders including major markets like California and New York. According to a University of Michigan survey, consumer sentiment tumbled last month to its lowest level since the 2008 Great Recession and is projected to hits its largest two-month decline ever.

As of Monday, at least 35 states had issued executive orders limiting non-essential business activity affecting dealerships.

Dealers across the country are offering no-interest loans and 84-month lease terms in order to try and keep consumers engaged. GM and its dealers are offering concierge service, courtesy transportation, and home delivery where permissible. But permissible varies by state.

In Michigan, even online sales have been suspended until April 14.

The Michigan Automobile Dealers Association has advised its members that automotive sales remain closed under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's business guidelines. Only service, parts and body-shop operations are allowed to stay open.

“We are still actively talking with customers, answering questions, and booking appointments for when the governor’s executive order lifts on April 14,” said a spokesperson for Lafontaine Automotive Group.

New York Governor Cuomo lifted its ban on online sales March 27. "This is an enormous win," said New York State Auto Dealer Association President Bob Vancavage in a statement. Dealers “have been working non-stop to craft an exemption under the essential business guidelines to allow dealers to do what they do best: sell cars."

In California, the nation's largest auto market, the California New Car Dealers Association has advised all 1,400 showrooms to comply with Gov. Gavin Newsom's shutdown order. Even home-team Tesla was forced to shut down production and showroom deliveries of its electric cars.

The shutdown comes as the Silicon Valley automaker is launching its first entry-level SUV, the Model Y. Analysts expect Tesla sales to be off 30%.

The Golden State's first-in-the-nation shelter-in-place order on March 16 showed ominous signs for the industry as sales cratered by 86 percent the first weekend after the order. J.D. Power expects that pattern to continue in other states that have enacted stay-at-home orders.

For Fiat Chrysler, trucks and minivans were a bright spot for the quarter. Ram pickup sales rose 7% to 128,805 vehicles while sales of the family-friendly Chrysler Pacifica climbed 5%. Jeep's all-new Gladiator pickup continued to impress with its third consecutive quarter of 15,000-plus sales.

Despite the sales gloom, Kelley Blue Book reported the estimated average transaction for vehicles were up 3% over 2019 at $37,736 in March 2020.

“While the automotive industry and broader U.S. economy were brought to a near halt in March, average transaction prices remained stable,” said KBB analyst Tim Fleming. “Prices were supported by the abundance of incentives quickly enacted by manufacturers and their captive finance companies, including 0% financing for 84 months and payment deferrals of up to 180 days.”

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

