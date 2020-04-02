General Motors Co. and Honda Motor Co. announced an agreement Thursday to jointly develop two new electric vehicles for Honda that will be based on GM’s global electric-vehicle platform that's powered by the Detroit automaker's Ultium battery system.

The companies said the new electric cars will be built at GM plants in North America, with sales in the United States and Canadian markets expected to begin in 2024.

GM will build Honda-badged EVs in North American GM plants. (Photo: .)

The announcement is the latest result of a partnership between GM and Honda on electrification and fuel-cell battery technologies that stretches back to 2013.

The agreement calls for Honda to incorporate GM’s OnStar safety and security services into the two new electric cars, integrating them with the HondaLink system that pairs smartphones with the car's infotainment system. Additionally, the companies said Honda plans to make GM’s hands-free advanced driver-assist technology available.

GM and Honda have been working together on fuel-cell technology since 2013. The partnership has previously produced the Cruise Origin, a self-driving, all-electric, ride-sharing shuttle built in partnership by Cruise LLC, the autonomous-vehicle unit of GM, the Detroit automaker and Honda.

