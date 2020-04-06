LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Pat Tucker could have waited it out when Ford Motor Co. shut down North American manufacturing. Instead, she's helping to make thousands of face shields a day for health care workers and first responders.

"If it’s to help, then I’m in," the 55-year-old employee of Ford subsidiary, Troy Design & Manufacturing Co. in Plymouth, recalled saying when asked about the opportunity. "Because something has got to be done. We are working 12 hours a day now. The more we can get out the better. We have so many people emailing and needing them. We are shipping all day."

Hundreds of autoworkers and engineers and thousands of global suppliers are answering the call for help with remarkable speed in an effort becoming known as the "Arsenal of Health," a reference to Detroit's military production surge during World War II.

► RELATED REPORT:  GM launches training for 1,000 to make ventilators to wage COVID-19 fight

► RELATED REPORT:  GM to deliver first 20K face masks next week, ramp to 1.5 million per month

► RELATED REPORT:  Ford will build respirators at Flat Rock Assembly, UAW says

► RELATED REPORT: Fiat Chrysler to make face masks for U.S. health-care workers

In a matter of days to weeks, Detroit's three automakers and key suppliers have gone from producing parts and vehicles to preparing facilities to make equipment desperately needed to save lives of severely sick patients and protect front-line workers combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra told the company task force created for the effort: "Every day we slow down is a day someone's life is at risk," Shilpan Amin, GM's vice president of global purchasing and supply chain, recalled from the meeting. "We didn't have any experience in doing this. In our minds, we didn't know it couldn't be done, so we made it happen."

Scaling up

The pace of progress is unlike anything Troy Design President Todd Jaranowski, a more than 30-year Ford veteran, has seen. The face shield project took over 200,000 square feet of the Plymouth facility on Tuesday, March 24.

"We ran like 1,000 units and then ramped up to 4,000," Jaranowski said, "and then by Thursday, we ran 25,000."

Elastic for the shields' head bands were in short supply from the start. But a Ford supplier, which the company declined to name, opened its doors and its parts bins at 4 a.m. to provide weather stripping to supplement, Howard Lew, Ford vehicle components and system engineering strategy and initiatives manager, said in a statement.

The electric staplers being used, however, weren't cutting through the rubber tube. But Ford found a non-latex rubber band that worked, and it made a "very automotive request to a very un-automotive supplier" to provide 200,000 bands in about 48 hours, Lew said. The supplier had them ready in 26.

Meanwhile, Doug Randlett, Troy Design engineering supervisor, learned something: instead of stapling the weather stripping to the shields, the company could use common push pins used all over vehicles to fasten parts.

"Doug hit such a grand slam we named it 'The Dougie,'" Lew said. "We had three viable designs for the face shield. ... Based on available supply, it looked like we had design solutions that could be produced anywhere in the world if needed."

Now, about 1.2 million face shields have been shipped to medical workers across the country to Detroit, California, Florida and New York. The goal is to make 1 million a week — but, Jaranowski said, there's demand for 9 million.

Likewise, the United States needs ventilators, devices that help patients with the respiratory illness to breathe in severe cases. In mid-March, the Society of Critical Care Medicine estimated that 960,000 U.S. COVID-19 patients would need ventilators with only about 200,000 available. Medical equipment manufacturers are scampering to increase production exponentially.

"The biggest challenge is taking a product that just over two a day is made or 10 a week and scaling that to over 7,000 a week in the future as we ramp up," said Adrian Price, director of Ford's global manufacturing core engineering division.

The Blue Oval plans to produce by Independence Day 50,000 copies of Florida-based Airon Corp.'s simple, approximately $7,000 air-powered ventilator at its Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti. Ford will provide the devices to GE Healthcare.

CLOSE

Ford and General Motors are joining the fight against COVID-19 The Detroit News

The request echoes the historic "Arsenal of Democracy" transformation by GM, Ford and Chrysler Corp. during World War II when they converted plants to make bombers, tanks and trucks. They simplified the machines and put assembly lines to work. Instead of taking one month to build one plane, Ford by 1944 was making one per hour at its Willow Run plant. In the 1940s, Ford also developed a portable baby incubator and an "iron lung" for polio patients.

Ford's Airon ventilator project is part of the Trump administration's goal of producing 100,000 ventilators in 100 days. President Donald Trump also called on GM to contribute, last month taking action under the Korean War-era Defense Production Act. He signed a presidential memorandum ordering GM to make ventilators for the government — despite the Detroit automaker hours earlier saying it was moving forward with building the devices for Washington-based Ventec Life Systems at its Kokomo Operations electric components plant in Indiana.

Trump later changed his tone, saying GM was doing a "fantastic job." But the automakers' efforts began well before the president called upon the companies to help.

'Project V'

On March 17, GM's Barra took a phone call from Kenneth Chenault, a former American Express Co. CEO who founded StoptheSpread.org to activate companies to help combat COVID-19. Their chat led to a conversation with Ventec the next day. On Thursday, a GM team flew to Seattle to figure out how to boost Ventec's production from a couple hundred to several thousand a month.

By the evening of March 20, GM had organized a conference call with its suppliers to ask for their help with an effort dubbed "Project V." Barra tasked Amin's team to determine within 48 hours where all 419 of the ventilator's parts, as well as their thousands of sub-assemblies, could be acquired.

"It was kind of a call to action: Are you in, or are you out?" recalled Dan Kennedy, executive director of sales for Illinois-based Flex-N-Gate, which makes metals, plastics and other parts for GM. He texted the company's executives: "'You can't imagine the call I am on right now.' Literally within seconds, they were responding, 'We're in.' You don't know what you are in for, you just know we are in."

Ventec had FedExed one of its devices to Michigan. GM disassembled it, laying the pieces on a conference room table inside the idled Warren Transmission Plant. The company disinfected the space between teams of suppliers — each donning masks and gloves — taking photos and measuring the parts to determine what the companies could make. 

Each of GM's 120-member purchasing team became the "CEO" of at least one part with the responsibility for coordinating manufacturing, logistics and quality, Amin said. Some were more complex: One circuit board has 1,200 components sourced from companies in India and Malaysia, deep in the supply chain.

"These are where one of the biggest bottlenecks are happening," Amin said. "We built incremental capacity based on our suppliers' capabilities, and it starts opening the doors across the ventilator production industry."

After 48 hours, 95% of the parts were sourced. The last 5% was secured by the early afternoon the following day. Starting this week, Flex-N-Gate will begin manufacturing seven injection molds for each device in Grand Rapids with its presses. Illinois-based Tenneco Inc.'s headlights wire harnesses will light up the ventilators; it sent sample parts to Kokomo on Wednesday.

"It's been a blur," said Mike Bugbee, Tenneco's global customer director for GM and lighting product line general manager. "That fast decision-making, decisiveness is what really got us here."

GM last week began training the 1,000 paid volunteers in Kokomo who eventually will build 10,000 of the devices per month with shipments starting in mid-April.

Home front Detroit: The Arsenal of Democracy during World War II
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Interior fittings, plumbing and wiring were added to Liberator B24 bombers at a twin assembly line at the Ford Motor Company's Willow Run plant on Feb. 24, 1943. Detroit's role in the war, when the auto factories turned out tanks and warplanes, earned it a place in history as the Arsenal of Democracy.
Interior fittings, plumbing and wiring were added to Liberator B24 bombers at a twin assembly line at the Ford Motor Company's Willow Run plant on Feb. 24, 1943. Detroit's role in the war, when the auto factories turned out tanks and warplanes, earned it a place in history as the Arsenal of Democracy. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Detroit's automobile plants, retooled for the war effort, built everything from tanks to bombs to guns. In just the first 18 months after Pearl Harbor, 350,000 people came to Detroit to work in defense plants. Automakers and their suppliers produced $30 billion worth of military equipment from 1942 to 1945. This image was taken a Chrysler Motor Car Company tank plant in April 1941.
Detroit's automobile plants, retooled for the war effort, built everything from tanks to bombs to guns. In just the first 18 months after Pearl Harbor, 350,000 people came to Detroit to work in defense plants. Automakers and their suppliers produced $30 billion worth of military equipment from 1942 to 1945. This image was taken a Chrysler Motor Car Company tank plant in April 1941. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Mary Herrando and Grace Small rivet into the side a bomber at Willow Run bomber plant on January 30, 1943. Legions of "Rosie the Riveters" worked at the Detroit plants during WWII.
Mary Herrando and Grace Small rivet into the side a bomber at Willow Run bomber plant on January 30, 1943. Legions of "Rosie the Riveters" worked at the Detroit plants during WWII. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Women, such as machinist Janet Kinsman of Detroit, shown here March 11, 1943, became an important part of the Willow Run work force. The war office sped up the hiring of women by ordering Ford to hire 12,000 at Willow Run. By October 1943, there were 140,000 women in the defense industry. Willow Run hired 117 in one week. They received the same wage rates as men, from 95 cents to $1.60 an hour.
Women, such as machinist Janet Kinsman of Detroit, shown here March 11, 1943, became an important part of the Willow Run work force. The war office sped up the hiring of women by ordering Ford to hire 12,000 at Willow Run. By October 1943, there were 140,000 women in the defense industry. Willow Run hired 117 in one week. They received the same wage rates as men, from 95 cents to $1.60 an hour. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
The washroom at Willow Run's West Lodge offered facilities for washing and ironing clothes. The women came from varied backgrounds: They were teachers, waitresses, housewives. They worked on the line doing riveting, light assembly or as inspectors or trainers.
The washroom at Willow Run's West Lodge offered facilities for washing and ironing clothes. The women came from varied backgrounds: They were teachers, waitresses, housewives. They worked on the line doing riveting, light assembly or as inspectors or trainers. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
A full crew of cooks prepared meals for the cafeteria at the Ford Motor Company Willow Run Bomber plant on January 15, 1943.
A full crew of cooks prepared meals for the cafeteria at the Ford Motor Company Willow Run Bomber plant on January 15, 1943. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
A hangar at Willow Run was turned into a barracks for Army personnel brought in to fly out the newly built bombers. Off-duty soldiers can be seen sprawled on some of the 1,300 cots.
A hangar at Willow Run was turned into a barracks for Army personnel brought in to fly out the newly built bombers. Off-duty soldiers can be seen sprawled on some of the 1,300 cots. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Ford Motor National Defense housing at the Willow Run Plant during the winter of 1943. Many employees were housed at Willow Run in huge government-built temporary dormitory-style housing for 14,000 workers. Others lived in tents, garages and trailers. There were angry calls for more permanent housing.
Ford Motor National Defense housing at the Willow Run Plant during the winter of 1943. Many employees were housed at Willow Run in huge government-built temporary dormitory-style housing for 14,000 workers. Others lived in tents, garages and trailers. There were angry calls for more permanent housing. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Ford Motor National Defense housing at the Willow Run Plant during the winter of 1943.
Ford Motor National Defense housing at the Willow Run Plant during the winter of 1943. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Ford Motor national defense housing at the Willow Run plant is seen Aug. 24, 1943. Frederick A. Delano, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's uncle, was put in charge of organizing homes for the expected 100,000 workers at Willow Run.
Ford Motor national defense housing at the Willow Run plant is seen Aug. 24, 1943. Frederick A. Delano, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's uncle, was put in charge of organizing homes for the expected 100,000 workers at Willow Run. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
A 1944 view of the Willow Run Lodge Dormitories. In the left background are the theatre, the cafeteria and community center. Willow Lodge was a dormitory for single workers four miles from the plant, built to hold 3,000 workers. Rooms were $5.00 per week. An initial experiment to house the sexes together, with men and women on alternating floors, was quickly ended after "gamblers and fast girls quickly moved in," according to a Detroit News report.
A 1944 view of the Willow Run Lodge Dormitories. In the left background are the theatre, the cafeteria and community center. Willow Lodge was a dormitory for single workers four miles from the plant, built to hold 3,000 workers. Rooms were $5.00 per week. An initial experiment to house the sexes together, with men and women on alternating floors, was quickly ended after "gamblers and fast girls quickly moved in," according to a Detroit News report. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
The first B24 Liberator bomber rolled off the assembly line on Oct. 1, 1942. Parts of the unfinished factory are visible behind the plane.
The first B24 Liberator bomber rolled off the assembly line on Oct. 1, 1942. Parts of the unfinished factory are visible behind the plane. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
M.L. Bricker puts the finishing touch on the 8,000th bomber to come of the assembly line at the Ford Motor Company, March 20, 1945.
M.L. Bricker puts the finishing touch on the 8,000th bomber to come of the assembly line at the Ford Motor Company, March 20, 1945. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
The last B24 Liberator Bomber rolled off the line June 25, 1945.
The last B24 Liberator Bomber rolled off the line June 25, 1945. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
The last bomber rolled off the line June 25, 1945. The plane was to be christened "The Henry Ford," but Ford asked that his name be taken off and the plane be named after the workers who had built it. Here it's being autographed by the last remaining workers at Willow Run.
The last bomber rolled off the line June 25, 1945. The plane was to be christened "The Henry Ford," but Ford asked that his name be taken off and the plane be named after the workers who had built it. Here it's being autographed by the last remaining workers at Willow Run. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Sylvia Pevin operates a crane at her place of employment on East Hancock in Detroit on Nov. 3, 1942. Many men were off to war, and women picked up jobs where workers were in short supply.
Sylvia Pevin operates a crane at her place of employment on East Hancock in Detroit on Nov. 3, 1942. Many men were off to war, and women picked up jobs where workers were in short supply. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Annie Wells, dressed in clothes suitable for welding work, has her face shield ready to be pulled into position as she demonstrates the first stage of welding in an industrial clinic program to educate female students in general machine shop war work Dec. 17, 1942. Women entered the work force in huge numbers during the war.
Annie Wells, dressed in clothes suitable for welding work, has her face shield ready to be pulled into position as she demonstrates the first stage of welding in an industrial clinic program to educate female students in general machine shop war work Dec. 17, 1942. Women entered the work force in huge numbers during the war. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
These Word War II tanks were assembled at the Chrysler tank arsenal in then rural Warren and would soon become a part of General George Patton's own "blitzkrieg". The bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, threw the U.S. into the war, spurring a huge increase in aircraft production, as well as tanks and military vehicles. The government banned civilian auto production. By June of 1942, 66 percent of Detroit's machine tools were being used for military goods.
These Word War II tanks were assembled at the Chrysler tank arsenal in then rural Warren and would soon become a part of General George Patton's own "blitzkrieg". The bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, threw the U.S. into the war, spurring a huge increase in aircraft production, as well as tanks and military vehicles. The government banned civilian auto production. By June of 1942, 66 percent of Detroit's machine tools were being used for military goods. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
The Ford Motor Company produced treads for tank destroyers at the Highland Park Plant in 1942.
The Ford Motor Company produced treads for tank destroyers at the Highland Park Plant in 1942. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Students work on tanks at the Chrysler Tank Arsenal in Warren, January 1943.
Students work on tanks at the Chrysler Tank Arsenal in Warren, January 1943. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Tigers rookie Hal Newhouser and retired great Charlie Gehringer meet in the locker room at Briggs Stadium on Aug. 27, 1941. Newhouser had intended to join the service to fight for his country during World War II and was to take his oath on the Briggs Stadium mound before a game. However, a heart murmur was detected during his physical, so he remained with the Tigers.
Tigers rookie Hal Newhouser and retired great Charlie Gehringer meet in the locker room at Briggs Stadium on Aug. 27, 1941. Newhouser had intended to join the service to fight for his country during World War II and was to take his oath on the Briggs Stadium mound before a game. However, a heart murmur was detected during his physical, so he remained with the Tigers. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Georgette Rinaldi registers Jane Jacob and Bert Neidig for civilian defense during the fall of 1941.
Georgette Rinaldi registers Jane Jacob and Bert Neidig for civilian defense during the fall of 1941. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
The salvage and recycling effort increased during World War II. Here, tin cans by the thousands are hauled to a salvage company in Detroit.
The salvage and recycling effort increased during World War II. Here, tin cans by the thousands are hauled to a salvage company in Detroit. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Collected automobiles hang in a yard at the B.J. Pollard Cinder and Coal Company in Detroit in October 1942 during World War II. Mr. Pollard was deciding whether he would junk them for scrap.
Collected automobiles hang in a yard at the B.J. Pollard Cinder and Coal Company in Detroit in October 1942 during World War II. Mr. Pollard was deciding whether he would junk them for scrap. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Ned's Auto Supply piles scrap rubber at the Clay plant of the Standard Oil Company on July 14, 1942.
Ned's Auto Supply piles scrap rubber at the Clay plant of the Standard Oil Company on July 14, 1942. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
John L. Rancu, an employee at the gas station on Woodward Avenue at Stimson, collects and hangs rubber products to be recycled for the salvage effort during World War II on July 30, 1942.
John L. Rancu, an employee at the gas station on Woodward Avenue at Stimson, collects and hangs rubber products to be recycled for the salvage effort during World War II on July 30, 1942. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Students from the Andrew Jackson School in Detroit pile up their salvage efforts for clothing, rubber, iron and paper for the war effort in May 1942.
Students from the Andrew Jackson School in Detroit pile up their salvage efforts for clothing, rubber, iron and paper for the war effort in May 1942. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
St. Clair school children collected scrap to beat Adolf Hitler during the World War II salvage effort in October 1942.
St. Clair school children collected scrap to beat Adolf Hitler during the World War II salvage effort in October 1942. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Wilbert C. Garred, assistant custodian of the Federal Building in Detroit, inspects old metal padlocks to be turned in for scrap during the war effort Oct. 6, 1942.
Wilbert C. Garred, assistant custodian of the Federal Building in Detroit, inspects old metal padlocks to be turned in for scrap during the war effort Oct. 6, 1942. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
During January 1944 a group of young men; Detroit's salvage effort continued throughout the war. Here, James Braill, John Dresbach, Tom Dresbacha and John Brazill collect paper to recycle in December 1944.
During January 1944 a group of young men; Detroit's salvage effort continued throughout the war. Here, James Braill, John Dresbach, Tom Dresbacha and John Brazill collect paper to recycle in December 1944. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
The Truman committee, investigated all phases of the national war effort, visited Detroit on April 13, 1942 to inspect the Ford bomber plant. Left to right are Sen. Ralph O. Brewster, Maine; Sen. Harold H. Burton, Ohio; Sen. Harry S. Truman, Missouri, chairman; Sen.Joseph H. Ball, Minnesota; Sen. Mon C. Wallgren, Washington; Hugh A. Fulton, general committee counsel, Paul Brown, son of Sen. Prentiss M. Brown, Michigan; Sen. Brown; Sen. James M. Mead, N.Y. and Sen. Harley M. Kilgore, W.Va.
The Truman committee, investigated all phases of the national war effort, visited Detroit on April 13, 1942 to inspect the Ford bomber plant. Left to right are Sen. Ralph O. Brewster, Maine; Sen. Harold H. Burton, Ohio; Sen. Harry S. Truman, Missouri, chairman; Sen.Joseph H. Ball, Minnesota; Sen. Mon C. Wallgren, Washington; Hugh A. Fulton, general committee counsel, Paul Brown, son of Sen. Prentiss M. Brown, Michigan; Sen. Brown; Sen. James M. Mead, N.Y. and Sen. Harley M. Kilgore, W.Va. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Ruth Markovich and Anna Plagens were drivers for the U.S. Army in November 1942. The women checked the oil on their Jeep and did their own minor repairs while on convoy.
Ruth Markovich and Anna Plagens were drivers for the U.S. Army in November 1942. The women checked the oil on their Jeep and did their own minor repairs while on convoy. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Women Army ordinance workers driving Federal war trucks in Michigan, August 1942.
Women Army ordinance workers driving Federal war trucks in Michigan, August 1942. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Four women stand beneath the Plexiglas bonnets in the tail of the Martin B-26 Marauder bomber fuselage sections built in a Detroit plant of the Hudson Motor Car Company in December 1944.
Four women stand beneath the Plexiglas bonnets in the tail of the Martin B-26 Marauder bomber fuselage sections built in a Detroit plant of the Hudson Motor Car Company in December 1944. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Stella Gleason holds a Detroit News paper with the headline "Exclusive!! Full Surrender" celebrating VE (Victory in Europe) day in May 1945. May 8, 1945 marked the surrender of Germany and an end to fighting in Europe; the war in the Pacific would continue until August.
Stella Gleason holds a Detroit News paper with the headline "Exclusive!! Full Surrender" celebrating VE (Victory in Europe) day in May 1945. May 8, 1945 marked the surrender of Germany and an end to fighting in Europe; the war in the Pacific would continue until August. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
A crowd of high school students parades on Woodward to celebrate the end of the war in Europe in May 1945.
A crowd of high school students parades on Woodward to celebrate the end of the war in Europe in May 1945. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Paper burns on Woodward in front of Grinnell's Music store at Grand River after the celebrations for VE Day on May 8, 1945.
Paper burns on Woodward in front of Grinnell's Music store at Grand River after the celebrations for VE Day on May 8, 1945. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Detroit crowds celebrate Japan's surrender in August 1945.
Detroit crowds celebrate Japan's surrender in August 1945. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
A joyous Detroit crowd celebrates VJ Day Aug. 14, 1945, marking the surrender of Japan and the end of World War II.
A joyous Detroit crowd celebrates VJ Day Aug. 14, 1945, marking the surrender of Japan and the end of World War II. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Crowds celebrate VJ Day in front of City Hall on Aug. 14, 1945.
Crowds celebrate VJ Day in front of City Hall on Aug. 14, 1945. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Detroiters celebrate the Japanese surrender.
Detroiters celebrate the Japanese surrender. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
Teenagers celebrate the end of the war and the victory over Japan with an early car cruise.
Teenagers celebrate the end of the war and the victory over Japan with an early car cruise. Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen
American veterans of World War II march in downtown Detroit on June 5, 1946. Labor leader Walter Reuther, head of the United Auto Workers, said, "Like England's battles were won on the playing fields of Eton, America's were won on the assembly lines of Detroit."
American veterans of World War II march in downtown Detroit on June 5, 1946. Labor leader Walter Reuther, head of the United Auto Workers, said, "Like England's battles were won on the playing fields of Eton, America's were won on the assembly lines of Detroit." Detroit News Archive
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's efforts have focused on Italy, the country that has seen the most deaths from the virus to date. In addition to helping Italian ventilator manufacturer Siare Engineering International Group increase production, it is making electrovalves — the beating "heart" of the devices — at its engine plant in Cento, Italy. The automaker also plans to make and donate face masks at a plant in China for health care workers and first responders.

    GM, too, is making masks at its former Warren Transmission Plant. Rob Portugaise, the company's executive director of global manufacturing engineering, on March 21 received a text message during an oil change about the possibility of making the masks at the shuttered plant one day after a team had formed to start the project.

    “That afternoon, we had people in the plant disconnecting some of the equipment,” he said. Setting up new production typically would take up to six months, but paid volunteers began making masks by the following Friday. The team will deliver 20,000 this week on its way to making 50,000 per day.

    “Everybody has their stories of why they want to be a part of this,” Portugaise said. “I have a daughter who works in a seniors’ home in Kalamazoo, and they don’t have masks.

    "Everybody has their own desire, but there is a real common passion around getting these out to front-line workers as quick as we can and as much as we can.”

    bnoble@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @BreanaCNoble

    khall@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @bykaleahall

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2020/04/06/general-motors-ford-arsenal-health-against-coronavirus/5106430002/