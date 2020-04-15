Washington — The leaders of General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Tesla Inc. have been tapped by President Donald Trump to serve on a task force of business leaders being set up by the White House to provide advice on restarting the U.S. economy after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The White House said late Tuesday that General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Ford Motor Co. executive chairman Bill Ford, FCA CEO Mike Manley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk would serve on a manufacturing panel that will be part of the "Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups" being set up by the White House.

The auto chiefs will be joined on the manufacturing panel by leaders from Dow Inc., General Electric, Caterpillar and Deere & Company. Other panels will focus on sectors such as agriculture, banking, construction, labor and energy.

President Donald Trump greets General Motors CEO Mary Barra prior to a meeting with auto industry leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. (Photo: Saul Loeb, Getty Images)

The Construction/Labor/Workforce panel includes leaders from the AFL-CIO, International Union of Operating Engineers, North America’s Building Trades Union, Laborers’ International Union of North America and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The United Auto Workers is not included in the group.

The White House said in a statement the industry groups "will work together with the White House to chart the path forward toward a future of unparalleled American prosperity. The health and wealth of America is the primary goal, and these groups will produce a more independent, self-sufficient, and resilient Nation."

Ford Motor Co. spokeswoman Rachel McCleery said the Dearborn automaker "is pleased to be working with a wide range of government and industry officials on ways to restart our economy safely and successfully."

In a statement, GM said it "continues to work hard to help meet our nation’s needs during this unprecedented crisis. At the same time, we recognize the importance of developing the necessary framework to begin the economic recovery and look forward to continuing discussions with the Administration and industry leaders to chart the path forward."

FCA declined to comment.

Automakers have played a central role in the business community's response to the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort dubbed the "Arsenal of Health" pegged to the industry's efforts during World War II, GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler have been working to increase production of vital medical equipment such as masks, face shields, ventilators and respirators as the nation tries to combat the coronavirus pandemic."

Trump has vacillated between praising the companies for stepping up to assist the nation in the fight to combat the coronavirus and chastising them for not converting to make health equipment fast enough.

Detroit’s automakers are walking a fine line: Although they have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, they are wary of appearing to ask for handouts a decade after the federal government was forced to bail out General Motors and Chrysler. Before Congress approved its massive aid package in March, automakers had lobbied for loan guarantees, deferred corporate tax payments and tax deductions for paid leaves to employees.

Lawmakers largely ignored the requests while granting financial assistance to hospitals and airlines. But as part of the relief package, automakers and their parts suppliers will be able to qualify for loans that can become grants if they demonstrate they used the money for operations expenses.

