Elon Musk: Oil bailouts wouldn’t be ‘greatest use’ of money
Just a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he was working on a plan to help prevent job losses in the oil industry, Elon Musk said he didn’t think it would be the best idea.
“Much of the stimulus money is questionable, but this much to oil & gas seems especially so,” Musk said in a response to a Twitter user who had asked about the possible bailout.
