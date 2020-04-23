The United Auto Workers union opposes an early May restart of auto production in the U.S., according to a statement by UAW President Rory Gamble released Thursday.

"At this point in time, the UAW does not believe the scientific data is conclusive that it is safe to have our members back in the workplace. We have not done enough testing to really understand the threat our members face," Gamble said. "We want to make sure the scientific data is supportive and every possible health protocols and enhanced protections are in place before UAW members walk into the workplace."

Buy Photo UAW President Rory Gamble (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

The statement comes as General Motors Co. on Thursday sent out alerts to some workers notifying them that the automaker is "actively preparing plans to safely restart our operations." The News obtained alerts sent to workers at more than one plant.

GM has not determined a restart date yet, but said in the alert it has been in discussions with government officials, the UAW and suppliers, and "ensuring we have the right resources and safety equipment." A "small group" of employees are being asked to come to work the week of April 27 to help get the plants ready to resume production.

In a public statement issued Thursday, GM confirmed it is communicating with certain employees about coming back to work soon: "A lot of planning is underway to safely restart production and we are in regular contact with our suppliers, the UAW and our manufacturing team. This includes notifying a small number of team members, primarily salaried and skilled trades employees, that we may need them to report to work soon. But we have not announced a restart date. When people do return to work, whether for planning or for regular production, we will be using screening, cleaning and social strategies at all our facilities that were designed using the best medical and scientific data available, including guidance from the CDC."

A statement from Ford Motor Co. spokeswoman Kelli Felker said: "Ford and the UAW continue working closely on initiatives to keep our workforce safe when we restart our plants. Despite reports to the contrary, Ford has not yet determined when it will resume production in its North American plants. We are continuing to assess public health conditions, government guidelines and supplier readiness to determine when the time is right to resume production."

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has said it is planning to restart May 4. Spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement Thursday: "FCA continues to make the health and well-being of its employees a top priority. During this current production pause, we have been working with government officials and our unions to implement new procedures to certify the daily wellness of our workforce while also redesigning work stations to maintain proper social distancing and expanding the already extensive cleaning protocols at all locations. As we have said before, we will only restart operations with safe, secure and sanitized workplaces to protect all of our employees."

The UAW said it is in support of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extending her statewide "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order beyond its April 30 expiration date. The order requires residents to stay at home unless they must leave to exercise, travel for an essential job, care for a loved one, or pick up essential supplies such as groceries. She indicated in a news conference Wednesday that she is looking to extend the order on a short-term basis.

Whitmer originally put the order into place March 23.

By that time, the Detroit Three had halted U.S. auto production to protect workers them from the spread of COVID-19, the highly infectious disease caused by the coronavirus.

Gamble said the UAW is "happy with the auto companies' response and cooperation on working through the health and safety protocols we will need in the workplace when it is appropriate to restart."

