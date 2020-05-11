The U.S. Treasury Secretary and one of Elon Musk’s biggest nemeses in the auto industry spoke out in support of Tesla Inc.’s bid to reopen its lone U.S. car plant, amping up the pressure on California officials who say it’s not safe yet.

“He’s one of the biggest employers and manufacturers in California,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday on CNBC. “California should prioritize doing whatever they need to do to solve those health issues so that he can open quickly and safely.”

Mike Jackson, the chairman and chief executive officer of AutoNation Inc., the biggest car-dealership chain in the U.S., said Musk’s frustration is “entirely understandable.” On Saturday, Tesla sued the California county that’s been blocking Musk’s effort to reopen. The outspoken CEO threatened to move the company’s operations out of state, calling the local public-health officer “unelected & ignorant.”

“The auto plants should resume production appropriately and safely, and I include in that the Tesla plant in California, even though I don’t sell Teslas,” Jackson, a long-time Musk critic, said in an interview. “We need to start the journey on production now – now is the moment.”

Tesla shares pared a decline of as much as 4.2% to trade down 1.2% as of 11 a.m. Monday in New York.

The support from AutoNation is surprising since Tesla has been on a years-long crusade to disrupt car dealers by waging state-by-state legal battles to sell its electric cars directly to consumers. Jackson, 71, has chided Tesla over the years for its production struggles and delivery delays, criticized the company’s valuation and questioned its progress on autonomous-driving technology.

No carmaker other than Tesla has publicly attacked local health officials or threatened states over shelter-in-place measures that virtually wiped out North American vehicle production for more than a month. As the nation’s death toll approaches 80,000, Musk has emerged as arguably the loudest voice in corporate America advocating for the economy to reopen.

