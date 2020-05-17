Detroit — A former United Auto Workers vice president convicted of corruption has been released from prison to serve his sentence under home confinement, his attorney said.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons has been moving many prisoners because of the risk of the coronavirus. Norwood Jewell, 62, was at a low-security site in Oxford, Wisconsin.

Jewell has been serving a 15-month sentence for a scheme that involved cash from a job training center in Detroit.

Buy Photo Norwood Jewell leaves federal court in Detroit in 2019. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

“He has been moved from Oxford, but he is still serving his sentence,” defense attorney Michael Manley told MLive.com.

Jewell’s plea deal listed $60,000 in meals and golf paid with training center credit cards. Credit cards also were used for more than $40,000 in purchases for Jewell and others.

Since 2017, nine union officials and a late official’s spouse have pleaded guilty in the government’s investigation, which has stretched from the UAW’s coffers to a job training center funded by Fiat Chrysler. Some officials took kickbacks from union contractors.

A guilty plea is expected soon from Gary Jones, a former UAW president.

