Thousands of production workers at assembly plants operated by Detroit's three automakers are returning to work Monday for the first time in nearly eight weeks.

The restart of vehicle production at General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co., and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is part of an unprecedented effort to rev up almost the entire auto industry after the shutdown resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

"That will be a test," Gary Johnson, Ford's chief manufacturing and labor affairs officer, told The Detroit News last week.

The restart will test the new health and safety protocols the automakers have developed and implemented already in China, in Europe and in U.S. plants producing medical equipment and supplies. And how effective those protocols prove to be should help ease anxieties of those returning to work.

"I don't want to go in," said Aric Holloway, a 62-year-old worker at FCA's Warren Truck plant scheduled to return for the 5 a.m. shift Monday. "I think it's too early. It's a large facility and it's under construction. I don't want to be their guinea pigs."

The United Auto Workers has said the contract provides the automakers the decision for when to resume production but that the union will monitor the situation as members return to work.

"The UAW will continue to do everything we can to protect the health and safety of all members as plants reopen," the UAW said in a statement.

Buy Photo Employees wait in line at 4 am as they arrive at the employee entrance at FCA Warren Truck Assembly in Warren, Michigan, on Monday, May 18, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Resuming production also is a very real test for the industry that represents almost 4% of the national economy and hundreds of thousands of jobs: Daimler AG on Friday said it was idling again its Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama, which had reopened in late April, due to a parts shortage. Having to shut down factories after reopening them is the last thing automakers and their suppliers want, according to experts, and is a strain on their capital.

Mexico accounts for almost 40% of imported auto parts. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced plans last Wednesday to begin a phased reopening in his country on Monday to coincide with many U.S. plants. By Thursday, his administration pushed the restart date of its auto sector to June 1, adding confusion to a situation in which automakers are desperate for clarity.

"The industry shut down all at the same," said Jeff Schuster, head of global vehicle forecasting for LMC Automotive. "In terms of a parts shortage, that's still a risk. And all it takes is many outbreaks in a supplier plant or assembly plant for things to have to get re-evaluated."

Outcries in March from autoworkers who worried for their health and that of their families — and stay-at-home orders from governors in auto-producing states —contributed to the automakers' decision to shut down plants in North America as government orders accelerated a slump in demand.

An FCA employee at Sterling Heights Assembly plant who returned early to help prepare the plant for restart was sent home Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, causing some concerns among the rank-and-file. In a letter sent home to workers, Mark Stewart, the company's chief operating officer in North America, said workers were wearing the required face masks and safety glasses provided to them and that the company was continuing to strengthen its procedures.

The companies are returning workers in phases. GM last week restarted production at three engine and propulsion plants to fill its supply pipeline but is recalling one shift at most of its assembly plants this week. Ford's three-shift plants are starting with two, and two-shift plants with one. Fiat Chrysler has said it is basing its ramp up on demand and will reduce jobs per hour to ensure safe distancing.

Workers will go through safety briefings at all of the companies before production resumes. The companies also have sent home fliers and packets with information on the return-to-work procedures.

Buy Photo Dajuan Hampton arrives to work at FCA Warren Truck Assembly around 430 am in Warren, Michigan early Monday morning, May 18, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

“The last thing we want is to see a spike when the governor starts pulling back restrictions,” said Jim Glynn, GM's vice president of global workplace safety. “The reason we are sharing all of this information is because we want to be successful. Everybody has to make that decision: ‘Do I feel comfortable coming to work?’ We want everybody to feel comfortable."

The automakers say they have installed plexiglass barriers, signs and other cues to help with social distancing in the plants. Ford is providing wristwatches that beep when employees get within 6 feet and that can help with contact tracing if a case is identified.

The automakers are having employees fill out questionnaires asking them about travel and if they are experiencing symptoms. GM and Ford also are checking temperatures with thermal cameras; FCA is providing temperature strips for employees to check daily at home.

Not all employees will be tested for COVID-19, though the companies are offering testing through their medical teams or partner health system to employees who have symptoms of the virus. The UAW is advocating for the employers to provide testing to all of its members once resources are available.

The protocols will be a transition, company executives say, adding that plant management will continue to follow up with employees about questions and concerns throughout the week.

Buy Photo Harnett Weatherspoon arrives for work at FCA Warren Truck Assembly around 430 am in Warren, Michigan early Monday morning, May 18, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

"Every human being, myself included, is going to have some anxiety," Shaun Whitehead, Ford's director of manufacturing, transmission and driveline components, said last week. "We're going to give ourselves some time. ... There are a lot of very small things that we do differently now."

Staff Writer Kalea Hall contributed.

