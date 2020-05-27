Washington — California and 21 other states including Michigan are suing two federal agencies over the Trump administration's effort to roll back tougher gas-mileage rules enacted by the Obama administration.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Washington federal court, is the latest salvo in a battle between the Golden State and the Trump administration that has divided the domestic auto industry and left in limbo the rules governing air pollution for the nation's automakers. A separate lawsuit was filed by a coalition of 12 environmental groups.

Buy Photo Michigan joined California and 20 other states in suing federal agencies over the Trump administration's effort to roll back tougher gas-mileage rules enacted by the Obama administration. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

“The Trump administration touted the SAFE Vehicles Rule as giving the American people better access to safer, more affordable vehicles that are cleaner for the environment," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said in a statement. "But it does none of these things. Instead, this rule sabotages investment in technology that is better for the environment and slashes incentives to increase fuel efficiency which is better for drivers."

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, also a Democrat, added: "President Trump should have listened to his own scientists. America’s Clean Car Standards were doing the job. We’re going to court to defend them.”

The Environmental Protection Agency defended its effort to ease gas-mileage rules, saying: "As finalized, the SAFE provides a sensible, single national program that strikes the right regulatory balance, protects our environment, and sets reasonable targets for the auto industry, while supporting our economy and the safety of American families."

NHTSA added: "The Safe Vehicles Final Rule marked the culmination of over a year of close collaboration between EPA and NHTSA, just as the agencies collaborated in prior joint rulemakings in this and the previous administration."

The Trump administration's move to relax the mpg rules is part of a broader arc of environmental deregulation that has been a staple of his administration and supportive Republicans in Congress. Prior moves include reopening coal mines, easing rules on power plant emissions and moving to revoke California's power to set its own emission standards for cars. Several of the moves have triggered lawsuits.

The new Trump administration plan calls for reducing the required annual fleetwide average mpg increases for automakers for model years 2021-26 — from the original 5% that would have required, to a less-stringent 1.5%. Automakers will be required to achieve a fleetwide average of 40.4 mpg by 2026 under the new requirements, down from an average of 46.7 mpg for cars and trucks by 2025 that was mandated in the existing regulations.

Ben Longstreth, senior attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in announcing the separate lawsuit filed Wednesday by environmental lobbying groups: “These illegal rollbacks mean more air pollution that harms our health and fuels the climate crisis, while sucking billions of dollars more out of Americans’ pockets at the pump."

The fight over mileage rules has divided the domestic car industry, with General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles siding with the Trump administration in a bid to ensure one set of national gas mileages rules for all of the nation's cars. Ford Motor Co. has sided with California.

Thirteen states and Washington, D.C., have adopted California’s mileage rules, meaning automakers could be left with one set of rules for a quarter of the country and another set for the remaining states unless the Trump administration and California can reach an agreement. Congress gave California the right to set its own standards under the Clear Air Act of 1970.

GM, Fiat Chrysler and Toyota Motor Corp. have sided with the Trump administration. Together with the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which lobbies for automakers, they have announced intentions to intervene in the latest lawsuit between California and the federal government to argue that Washington should create one set of gas mileage rules for all the nation's cars.

In a statement Wednesday, Ford Motor Co. said: “We are not a part of the litigation or the Alliance’s effort to defend the Administration’s rule. We have chosen a different path in support of a voluntary framework with California.

"For Ford, this framework is in line with our support for greenhouse gas emissions reductions consistent with the Paris Climate Accord," the company continued. "In addition, the voluntary framework gives more regulatory certainty which protects the long-term interests of the industry, affordability, consumers and the environment.”

klaing@detroitnews.com

(202) 662-8735

Twitter: @Keith_Laing

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2020/05/27/michigan-joins-california-suing-feds-over-bid-roll-back-car-mpg-rules/5268915002/