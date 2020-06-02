LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Gary Jones on Wednesday will become the first president of the United Auto Workers convicted of racketeering and embezzlement during a years-long crackdown on corruption. But he won't necessarily be the last as several labor leaders remain under criminal investigation.

Jones, 63, is scheduled to plead guilty at 2 p.m in federal court. The move solidifies a milestone conviction as part of a plea deal expected to require ongoing cooperation with the investigation of a racketeering conspiracy that prosecutors say involves his predecessor, retired UAW President Dennis Williams. 

“This is a real black eye for the union,” said Peter Henning, a Wayne State University law professor and former federal prosecutor. “Jones could help (investigators) quite a bit in pointing out where there were violations."

In return for any cooperation, Jones could receive a lighter prison sentence. The embezzlement and conspiracy charges he is facing are punishable by up to five years in federal prison.

Some UAW members said they would like Jones to receive the maximum penalty, but they also hope a plea deal can be used to rid the union of other corruption. Thirteen people have been convicted as a result of the federal investigation into union corruption, and a movement among the rank-and-file seeks to transform how elections of international leaders are held.

"I hope the despicable coward takes as many corrupt union officials with him as possible," said John Barbosa, a 49-year-old block machining line team leader at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's Dundee Engine plant. "I hope he sings like a bird. I feel the slate needs to be wiped clean.

"A culture takes time to develop. Anyone who is currently in office is exposed and brought up in that corrupt culture. They need to be removed, and put in a new honest and transparent culture that gives the power to the membership."

The cooperation of Jones comes as prosecutors consider seizing control of the UAW by filing a civil racketeering lawsuit, and as the union copes with a burgeoning scandal involving sexual harassment allegations against top labor leaders. Seizing control under civil racketeering law would give the government broad control of UAW operations, including the ability to fire senior officers and to enable rank-and-file members to directly elect new leaders.

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider's spokeswoman Tuesday said the region's top federal law enforcement officer is trying to arrange a meeting with UAW President Rory Gamble as part of union efforts to avoid government takeover. The meeting has been delayed by COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions, some of which were lifted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider talks about the ongoing corruption case involving leaders of the UAW

Gamble offered to meet with the U.S. Attorney after Schneider criticized his attempts at reform and faulted labor leaders for failing to cooperate. Gamble's agreement to meet carries risks, legal experts said, considering agents are probing ties between Gamble and one of the union's highest-paid vendors as well as whether labor leaders received bribes.

UAW President Rory Gamble under federal investigation

Agent are investigating allegations of strip club payoffs to union leaders in exchange for contracts to supply union-branded merchandise, sources told The Detroit News, as well as financial ties between Gamble, retired Vice President Jimmy Settles and one of the union's highest-paid vendors. Gamble has denied wrongdoing, and a lawyer representing Settles declined comment.

Some UAW members say they believe in and support Gamble's leadership.

"He's a people person," said Julian Wyatt, a 30-year-old machinist at General Motors Co.'s Romulus Engine plant who has known Gamble for years through labor activism. "He has the same background as far as working in the plant and working on the line. He knows the frustrations of the employees. He doesn't have the boss mentality."

Others, including a group inside the UAW known as Unite All Workers for Democracy, are calling for members to directly elected officers to the governing International Executive Board.

"The same group has been in power for 70-some years," said Scott Houldieson, a 58-year-old electrician for Ford Motor Co. who help found Unite All Workers for Democracy. "We need strong checks and balances put in. The membership can be that check for their power. Under the current circumstances, that is not possible."

A team of federal agents from the FBI, Internal Revenue Service and Labor Department has spent at least five years investigating a range of potential criminal activity, including racketeering, embezzlement, labor law violations and bribery.

In charging Jones, prosecutors accused him of conspiring with six other UAW officials to embezzle union money spent on personal luxuries, including private villas in California, liquor and cigars. The list of officials includes former regional Director Vance Pearson and UAW official Nick Robinson, both of whom have pleaded guilty and cooperated with investigators.

The racketeering conspiracy described by prosecutors also included labor leaders identified in the Jones plea deal as "UAW Official B," "UAW Official C," "UAW Official D" and "UAW Official E."

Sources told The News the officials, who have not been charged with wrongdoing, are:

• "UAW Official B" is Williams, the former union president who retired in 2018. Agents are investigating whether Detroit automakers indirectly paid to build a lakefront home for Williams at the UAW's northern Michigan resort.

Williams was implicated in the scandal in 2018 when a former labor official told prosecutors Williams directed subordinates to use funds from Detroit’s automakers, funneled through training centers, to pay for union travel, meals and entertainment.

Tour golf courses and resorts frequented by UAW officials in Palm Springs, Calif., where the union has spent more than $1 million in recent years.

The former UAW official, Nancy Adams Johnson, told investigators Williams issued the directive to relieve pressure on the union's budget.

Federal agents raided his California home in August and the lakefront retirement home as part of a series of nationwide raids targeting UAW leaders. Williams was outside his new $610,000 home near Los Angeles, smoking a cigar while awaiting agents, who later held him at gunpoint before handcuffing the retired labor leader, sources told The News.

Ex-UAW boss Dennis Williams OK'd using training center funds, aide says

• UAW Official C" is Danny Trull, a former Jones aide. Trull served as Jones' deputy overseeing a 17-state regional office based in Missouri and retired in late 2015. He was accused in the criminal complaint against Pearson that outlined a scheme to use member dues to pay for golf, meals and shopping in Palm Springs and trying to conceal the expenses, including $400 bottles of Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne.

• "UAW Official D" is Amy Loasching. Federal agents raided the former Williams aide's home in Wisconsin in August. UAW funds paid for private villas for Loasching in California from 2014-16, including one villa rented for 67 days at a cost of more than $11,000, according to the Pearson complaint.

The rental overlapped with a villa leased for Williams nearby that cost more than $15,000, prosecutors said.

Tour the $500,000 private villa rented for former United Auto Workers
More than $11,000 of UAW member dues paid for this contemporary villa rented for union leader Amy Loasching in late 2015 and early 2016, prosecutors said.
More than $11,000 of UAW member dues paid for this contemporary villa rented for union leader Amy Loasching in late 2015 and early 2016, prosecutors said.
The UAW held a five-day conference in Palm Springs in 2016 but federal investigators say the villa was rented for 67 days.
The UAW held a five-day conference in Palm Springs in 2016 but federal investigators say the villa was rented for 67 days.
The villa is worth an estimated $501,000 and features numerous upgrades.
The villa is worth an estimated $501,000 and features numerous upgrades.
Retired UAW official Amy Loasching served as a top aide to union President Dennis Williams.
Retired UAW official Amy Loasching served as a top aide to union President Dennis Williams.
Former UAW official Amy Loasching has not been charged with wrongdoing during the ongoing investigation.
Former UAW official Amy Loasching has not been charged with wrongdoing during the ongoing investigation.
The two-bedroom, two-bath home overlooks the 3rd green of the Desert Princess Country Club in Cathedral City, California.
The two-bedroom, two-bath home overlooks the 3rd green of the Desert Princess Country Club in Cathedral City, California.
A view of the backyard pool and hot tub at the private villa rented for UAW official Amy Loasching in Palm Springs.
A view of the backyard pool and hot tub at the private villa rented for UAW official Amy Loasching in Palm Springs.
In all, investigators say UAW officials spent more than $1 million in Palm Springs and embezzled member dues to pay for villas, lavish meals, liquor, cigars and clothing.
In all, investigators say UAW officials spent more than $1 million in Palm Springs and embezzled member dues to pay for villas, lavish meals, liquor, cigars and clothing.
A view from the pool overlooking the Desert Princess Country Club.
A view from the pool overlooking the Desert Princess Country Club.
The private Palm Springs villa borders a 27-hole championship golf course and is minutes from downtown Palm Springs.
The private Palm Springs villa borders a 27-hole championship golf course and is minutes from downtown Palm Springs.
    The government also alleges Loasching bought $1,000 worth of golf apparel and equipment at a pro shop in Palm Springs and put the purchases on Jones' tab. Prosecutors say the purchases were part of a broader pattern of UAW officials spending union money and training funds from auto companies on personal luxuries.

    UAW and Fiat Chrysler officials charged so far in auto scandal
    Former UAW President Gary Jones was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. on March 5. He is expected to plead guilty and cooperate with investigators.
    Former UAW President Gary Jones was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. on March 5. He is expected to plead guilty and cooperate with investigators.
    Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering
    Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering
    Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
    Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
    Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return.
    Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return.
    Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime.
    Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime.
    Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation.
    Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation.
    Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials.
    Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials.
    Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months.
    Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months.
    Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. The sentence was reduced to six months on Jan. 8, 2020, after Brown cooperated with investigators.
    Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. The sentence was reduced to six months on Jan. 8, 2020, after Brown cooperated with investigators.
    Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison.
    Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison.
    Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, left, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison on Feb. 19, 2020.
    Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, left, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison on Feb. 19, 2020.
    Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.
    Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.
    UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money.
    UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money.
    Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He pleaded guilty to two conspiracy charges March 2 and could be sentenced to more than three years in federal prison in June.
    Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He pleaded guilty to two conspiracy charges March 2 and could be sentenced to more than three years in federal prison in June.
      Jones will be the 14th person to plead guilty to federal crimes as part of the government crackdown on auto industry and UAW corruption. The list of convicted officials includes former UAW Vice Presidents Norwood Jewell and Joe Ashton, both of whom served on the union's governing board.

      Current members of the UAW executive board are embroiled in a separate scandal involving sexual harassment allegations.

      Regional Director Richard Rankin made a "sexually violent threat" to a woman in the workplace in 2015 in response to complaints about inappropriate jokes and comments he had made, according to internal charges issued by the UAW board. The UAW is trying to remove him from office following an investigation.

      And last week, a high-ranking female UAW officer filed a sex harassment lawsuit against the UAW and several officials, including Vice President Gerald Kariem. Patricia Morris-Gibson accused three union leaders of sexual harassment, including grabbing, kissing and propositioning her in recent years.

      “The sexual harassment allegations are something the government can point to and say the union is out of control," Henning said. “If the government can show that there was a pattern of sexual harassment in the union, that’s going to help if prosecutors want to bring a RICO lawsuit.”

