Detroit — Former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones on Wednesday pleaded guilty to helping steal more than $1 million from rank-and-file workers as part of a racketeering scheme as U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider demanded the union reform itself or face a possible government takeover.

Jones, 63, faces up to five years in federal prison but prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of up to 57 months in prison because he is cooperating with an ongoing corruption investigation. During a brief tenure leading one of the nation's largest and most powerful unions, and despite touting himself as a reform-minded president, Jones' criminal conduct has helped push the UAW to the brink of federal takeover.

The guilty plea comes seven months after Jones resigned in disgrace following raids by federal agents of his home and former office in Missouri. The raids led to his 16-month career atop the UAW disintegrating amid allegations he helped embezzle money and betrayed the union's nearly 1 million current and active workers.

Jones admitted wrongdoing after federal prosecutors and a team of investigators from the FBI, Internal Revenue Service and Labor Department portrayed him as a thief who tried to convince an underling to take the blame while obstructing the investigation. Investigators spent years building a case against him with undercover recordings, bank records and a team of former confidantes and senior UAW officers who cooperated with the government.

UAW and Fiat Chrysler officials charged so far in auto scandal
Former UAW President Gary Jones was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. on March 5. He is expected to plead guilty and cooperate with investigators.
Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4&nbsp;to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering<br /> &nbsp;
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty&nbsp;to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return.
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty&nbsp;to a federal tax crime.
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing&nbsp;misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer&nbsp;more than $386,400 to General Holiefield&#39;s phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation.
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others&nbsp;in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day&nbsp;in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also&nbsp;funneled&nbsp;tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other&nbsp;senior UAW officials.
Former UAW official Keith Mickens&nbsp;was sentenced to a year and a day in prison.&nbsp;Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield&#39;s wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders &quot;fat, dumb and happy.&quot; His sentence was later reduced to eight months.
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping&nbsp;cover up the conspiracy. The sentence was reduced to six months on Jan. 8, 2020, after Brown cooperated with investigators.
Former&nbsp;United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced&nbsp;to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison.
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, left, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison on Feb. 19, 2020.<br /> &nbsp;
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.<br /> &nbsp;
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money.
Edward &quot;Nick&quot; Robinson,&nbsp;president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He pleaded guilty to two conspiracy charges March 2 and could be sentenced to more than three years in federal prison in June.
    Jones, who recently moved to Texas, attended the plea hearing from an undisclosed location because federal courts are closed during the COVID-1 pandemic. He sat impassively, dressed in a dark suit, dark tie and white shirt before seeking forgiveness for his crimes.

    “I apologize to my UAW family for this betrayal of trust and pray that they will forgive me," Jones said.

    Jones is obligated to cooperate with the investigation and prosecution “of other individuals and entities." That would include numerous former union officials linked to the conspiracy, as well as the UAW, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and a jointly operated training center, all of which prosecutors have labeled as co-conspirators in the corruption scandal.

    If he provides substantial assistance, prosecutors could recommend a sentence of less than 46-57 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Paul Borman ultimately will decide the sentence.

    Minutes after Jones pleaded guilty, the region's top prosecutor warned UAW officials that they had one last chance to reform the union and said his patience has almost evaporated. Schneider plans to meet with UAW President Rory Gamble soon in what he said could fairly be described as the union's last chance to avert government takeover.

    "My patience has pretty much run out," Schneider told The Detroit News. "I would like to have some serious dialogue and serious action about reforming the UAW itself ... within a couple of months."

    Schneider revealed he has been in talks with Justice Department officials about filing a civil racketeering lawsuit. Such a move would let the government seize control of the UAW and take broad control of union operations, including the ability to fire senior officers and to enable rank-and-file members to directly elect new leaders.

    Federal oversight of the UAW is an option once government investigators determine the depths of corruption within the union, Schneider has said. He has faulted Gamble for failing to impose real reforms and to cooperate with investigators. 

    Jones' lawyer, Bruce Maffeo, urged UAW officials to start cooperating: "Gary stepped forward and accepted responsibility for his actions and (has) done everything he can to make amends," Maffeo wrote in a statement Wednesday. "The UAW would be well advised to follow his lead."

    In a statement, Gamble said: "Our union and mission will always be more powerful and resilient than any single individual or obstacle. Together, we've overcome insurmountable challenges from the Great Depression and the near-collapse of the American auto industry, to the GM-UAW strike and now COVID-19.

    "Former President Gary Jones and others abused their high-ranking positions and violated the trust of our members," Gamble added. "Their actions were selfish, immoral, and against everything we stand for as a union."

    Jones is the highest-ranking person to plead guilty to federal crimes during a prosecution that has secured 14 convictions, including two UAW vice presidents, a union widow and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executives.

    Jones admitted embezzling the money in support of racketeering activity, evading taxes and causing the UAW to file false tax returns. The crimes spanned from 2010-19, a period that matched Jones' rise from heading a union regional office near St. Louis, Mo., to his tenure atop the UAW.

    He admitted scheming with at least six senior UAW officers in a multi-year conspiracy to steal money spent on luxury items for labor leaders. Jones helped conceal the crime by hiding the expenses in the cost of holding UAW conferences in Palm Springs, Calif., Missouri and elsewhere.

    The conspiracy involved submitting phony expense forms to conceal that labor leaders were spending member dues withheld from worker paychecks on lavish entertainment and personal expenses. Those expenses included more than $750,000 spent on private villas, cigars, golf equipment and apparel, meals and liquor — including $400 bottles of Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne and Canadian vodka served in a crystal skull.

    Jones also admitted helping to embezzle more than $60,000 icash from co-conspirator Nick Robinson, who cashed more than $500,000 in checks from a UAW community action program.

    As part of his guilty plea, Jones will forfeit $151,377. That includes his interest in $81,000 from a so-called "flower fund," an account originally established to pay for flowers for auto workers' funerals. Prosecutors, however, said senior staff were forced to contribute to the funds, which are controlled by top UAW officials.

    FBI searches UAW president's home
    FBI investigators leave the home of UAW President Gary Jones after a search on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Canton Township.<br /> &nbsp;
    Canton Township resident Kevin Telepo saw FBI agents searching the garage of UAW President Gary Jones and noticed agents unroll a UAW banner, move golf clubs and count money.<br /> &nbsp;
    An FBI agent enters the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of the home in Canton Township.
    The Canton Township home of UAW President Gary Jones was one of a series of raids in at least four states Wednesday, including the California home of former President Dennis Williams. The searches are the latest expansion of a years-long investigation into bribes, kickbacks and attempts by auto executives to influence labor negotiations with the UAW.<br /> &nbsp;
    FBI investigators leave the home of UAW President Gary Jones after a search Wednesday in Canton.
    FBI agents load items collected from the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of his Canton Township home.<br /> &nbsp;
    FBI agents load material collected from the home of UAW President Gary Jones during a search of his Canton Township home.<br /> &nbsp;
    FBI special Agent Mara Schneider speaks to the news media outside the home of UAW President Gary Jones after the agency searched the residence.
      He also is forfeiting $38,000 from an account intended to pay for UAW political campaigns, and $32,377 seized from his home during a series of nationwide raids targeting UAW leaders, including Williams. 

      rsnell@detroitnews.com

      @robertsnellnews

