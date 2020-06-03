Detroit — Former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones on Wednesday pleaded guilty to helping steal more than $1 million from rank-and-file workers as part of a racketeering scheme as U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider demanded the union reform itself or face a possible government takeover.

Jones, 63, faces up to five years in federal prison but prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of up to 57 months in prison because he is cooperating with an ongoing corruption investigation. During a brief tenure leading one of the nation's largest and most powerful unions, and despite touting himself as a reform-minded president, Jones' criminal conduct has helped push the UAW to the brink of federal takeover.

Buy Photo UAW President Gary Jones gives his keynote speech. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

The guilty plea comes seven months after Jones resigned in disgrace following raids by federal agents of his home and former office in Missouri. The raids led to his 16-month career atop the UAW disintegrating amid allegations he helped embezzle money and betrayed the union's nearly 1 million current and active workers.

Jones admitted wrongdoing after federal prosecutors and a team of investigators from the FBI, Internal Revenue Service and Labor Department portrayed him as a thief who tried to convince an underling to take the blame while obstructing the investigation. Investigators spent years building a case against him with undercover recordings, bank records and a team of former confidantes and senior UAW officers who cooperated with the government.

Jones, who recently moved to Texas, attended the plea hearing from an undisclosed location because federal courts are closed during the COVID-1 pandemic. He sat impassively, dressed in a dark suit, dark tie and white shirt before seeking forgiveness for his crimes.

“I apologize to my UAW family for this betrayal of trust and pray that they will forgive me," Jones said.

Jones is obligated to cooperate with the investigation and prosecution “of other individuals and entities." That would include numerous former union officials linked to the conspiracy, as well as the UAW, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and a jointly operated training center, all of which prosecutors have labeled as co-conspirators in the corruption scandal.

If he provides substantial assistance, prosecutors could recommend a sentence of less than 46-57 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Paul Borman ultimately will decide the sentence.

Minutes after Jones pleaded guilty, the region's top prosecutor warned UAW officials that they had one last chance to reform the union and said his patience has almost evaporated. Schneider plans to meet with UAW President Rory Gamble soon in what he said could fairly be described as the union's last chance to avert government takeover.

"My patience has pretty much run out," Schneider told The Detroit News. "I would like to have some serious dialogue and serious action about reforming the UAW itself ... within a couple of months."

Schneider revealed he has been in talks with Justice Department officials about filing a civil racketeering lawsuit. Such a move would let the government seize control of the UAW and take broad control of union operations, including the ability to fire senior officers and to enable rank-and-file members to directly elect new leaders.

Federal oversight of the UAW is an option once government investigators determine the depths of corruption within the union, Schneider has said. He has faulted Gamble for failing to impose real reforms and to cooperate with investigators.

Jones' lawyer, Bruce Maffeo, urged UAW officials to start cooperating: "Gary stepped forward and accepted responsibility for his actions and (has) done everything he can to make amends," Maffeo wrote in a statement Wednesday. "The UAW would be well advised to follow his lead."

In a statement, Gamble said: "Our union and mission will always be more powerful and resilient than any single individual or obstacle. Together, we've overcome insurmountable challenges from the Great Depression and the near-collapse of the American auto industry, to the GM-UAW strike and now COVID-19.

"Former President Gary Jones and others abused their high-ranking positions and violated the trust of our members," Gamble added. "Their actions were selfish, immoral, and against everything we stand for as a union."

Jones is the highest-ranking person to plead guilty to federal crimes during a prosecution that has secured 14 convictions, including two UAW vice presidents, a union widow and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executives.

Jones admitted embezzling the money in support of racketeering activity, evading taxes and causing the UAW to file false tax returns. The crimes spanned from 2010-19, a period that matched Jones' rise from heading a union regional office near St. Louis, Mo., to his tenure atop the UAW.

He admitted scheming with at least six senior UAW officers in a multi-year conspiracy to steal money spent on luxury items for labor leaders. Jones helped conceal the crime by hiding the expenses in the cost of holding UAW conferences in Palm Springs, Calif., Missouri and elsewhere.

The conspiracy involved submitting phony expense forms to conceal that labor leaders were spending member dues withheld from worker paychecks on lavish entertainment and personal expenses. Those expenses included more than $750,000 spent on private villas, cigars, golf equipment and apparel, meals and liquor — including $400 bottles of Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne and Canadian vodka served in a crystal skull.

Jones also admitted helping to embezzle more than $60,000 icash from co-conspirator Nick Robinson, who cashed more than $500,000 in checks from a UAW community action program.

As part of his guilty plea, Jones will forfeit $151,377. That includes his interest in $81,000 from a so-called "flower fund," an account originally established to pay for flowers for auto workers' funerals. Prosecutors, however, said senior staff were forced to contribute to the funds, which are controlled by top UAW officials.

He also is forfeiting $38,000 from an account intended to pay for UAW political campaigns, and $32,377 seized from his home during a series of nationwide raids targeting UAW leaders, including Williams.

