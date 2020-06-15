LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider and United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble will hold an unprecedented meeting June 30 amid an ongoing federal corruption investigation as part of a broader attempt to avoid a government takeover. 

The meeting, announced Monday, marks the first time a sitting UAW president has agreed to meet with the head of the Detroit-based U.S. Attorney's Office to discuss potential reforms amid an investigation that has led to criminal charges against Gamble's predecessor, former President Gary Jones, implicated past President Dennis Williams and convicted two former vice presidents.

Gamble offered to meet earlier this spring in the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak. Legal experts viewed his offer as a belated attempt to reform the UAW and to avert a possible Justice Department takeover through a civil racketeering lawsuit. Gamble's agreement to meet with investigators carries risks considering federal agents are probing ties between Gamble and one of the union's highest-paid vendors as well as whether labor leaders received bribes.

Schneider, as recently as two weeks ago, during an interview with The Detroit News, refused to publicly say whether Gamble remained under investigation.

“Today’s joint announcement of our upcoming meeting is another step toward building on the many reforms we have already enacted," Gamble said in a statement. "I look forward to discussing with U.S. Attorney Schneider the many reforms we have already put in place and furthering our efforts on other ongoing reforms for the UAW and our members. I firmly believe we both have the same goal."

The purpose of the meeting would be to address long-standing corruption within the UAW, Schneider said. One possible reform: amending the UAW constitution to enable members to directly elect leaders, a system imposed during the government takeover of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

UAW and Fiat Chrysler officials charged so far in auto scandal
Former UAW President Gary Jones was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. on March 5. He pleaded guilty June 3 and faces up to five years in prison when sentenced in October 2020. Carlos Osorio, AP
Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return. Paul Sancya / AP file
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation. John T. Greilick / The Detroit News
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials. Facebook
Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months. UAW
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. The sentence was reduced to six months on Jan. 8, 2020, after Brown cooperated with investigators. UAW-Chrysler National Training Center
Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison. Facebook
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, left, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison on Feb. 19, 2020.   The Detroit News
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.   Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money. UAW
Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He pleaded guilty to two conspiracy charges March 2 and could be sentenced to more than three years in federal prison in June. Facebook
    “I look forward to working with President Gamble to achieve what I hope will be a joint effort to resolve some of the serious issues that the UAW has faced over the past several years,” Schneider said in a statement. “The UAW’s membership deserves our concerted push to bring about significant and important reforms.”

    The investigation could lead to the government seizing control of one of the nation's most powerful unions — a prospect Gamble has openly said he is working to avert. Still, Schneider has said repeatedly, that option remains on the table.

    In the Gamble investigation, federal agents are probing allegations of strip club payoffs to labor leaders from UAW vendors in exchange for contracts to supply union-branded merchandise, sources told The Detroit News. Agents also are investigating financial ties between Gamble, retired Vice President Jimmy Settles and one of the union's highest-paid vendors.

    Gamble has denied wrongdoing, and a lawyer representing Settles declined to comment.

    "As I have said from day one as president, my intent is to hand over to my successor a stronger, more effective and cleaner Union that UAW members will be proud of for generations to come, and I very much look forward to meeting with Mr. Schneider," Gamble said.

