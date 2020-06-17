There will be no drag racing on Woodward this year. At least not legally.

The sixth annual Roadkill Nights has been canceled for Aug. 7-8, the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. Roadkill, which shut down a section of Woodward Avenue in Pontiac for legal drag racing, has been the official kickoff for Woodward Dream Cruise week.

A Dodge Charger smokes its tires at last year's Roadkill Nights. The event has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

It joins staples like Mustang Alley and Ferndale's Lights & Sirens Cruise on the sidelines as cities up and down Woodward have canceled their events scheduled for the Aug. 15 Cruise.

Dodge has been a sponsor for Roadkill Nights. Tim Kuniskis, Fiat Chrysler's global chief of passenger cars — and a dedicated cruiser — lamented the cancellation given its status as a “must-attend event for performance enthusiasts for the past five years.”

The rash of cancellations has stoked speculation that the Dream Cruise itself would be canceled, and the Dream Cruise board says it will decide by June 29 whether or not it will give the green light. Civic leaders from Birmingham, Huntington Woods and Ferndale — who have long had a love-hate relationship with the world's biggest traffic jam — have voted for a resolution to cancel the Cruise.

Cruisers are expected to flock to Woodward whether the Dream Cruise is officially canceled or not. Woodward has already been busy, despite COVD-19 concerns, as cruisers have hit the strip and congregated with friends who have a long winter in hibernation.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

