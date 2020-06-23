A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the CEOs of General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to meet within the next week in an effort to resolve the multibillion-dollar racketeering case GM brought against the Italian American automaker and avoid what could be a long and expensive litigation battle.

GM in November accused Fiat Chrysler's late CEO, Sergio Marchionne, of orchestrating a bribery conspiracy to corrupt three rounds of bargaining with the United Auto Workers in an effort to harm and take over Detroit's biggest automaker. GM says it lost "billions" from the arrangement, while Fiat Chrysler has called the allegations "meritless" and is seeking to dismiss the case.

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne, left, and UAW President Dennis Williams embraced at the start of contract talks in 2015.

U.S. District Judge Paul Borman during a hearing with the parties scrutinized the merits of GM's case as well as the continuation of the dispute as the country faces challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic and calls for reforms of the U.S. justice system. He ordered GM CEO Mary Barra and Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley meet to discuss the matter by July 1.

“If this case goes forward there will be years of contentious litigation,” Borman said. “These legalities will not only divert and consume the attention of key GM and FCA executives from their day jobs … but also prevent them from fully providing their vision and leadership on this country’s most pressing social justice and health issues.”

Manley and Barra must provide Borman an update following the discussion.

“This will enable these two gifted individuals and their companies," the judge said, "to fully concentrate, in addition to their day jobs, on providing the leadership and vision this country requires and deserves in solving the aforementioned critical issues."

GM's accusations against Fiat Chrysler stem from a five-year federal investigation into payoffs from Fiat Chrysler executives to UAW officials dating to days after Chrysler Group LLC emerged in 2009 from bankruptcy with $12.5 billion in taxpayer money under the control of a foreign company, Italy's Fiat SpA.

The investigation has resulted in the convictions of 14 people, including three former Fiat Chrysler executives for bribing United Auto Workers officials with funds designated for training blue-collar workers. Fiat Chrysler and the training center it operates with the UAW have been designated co-conspirators in the government's probe into union corruption. The automaker is in negotiations to settle with the U.S. Justice Department.

Experts have said it would not be easy for GM to prove that Fiat Chrysler violated federal racketeering law, undermined collective bargaining and hurt GM's business. GM must show that a pattern of racketeering exists, that actions taken during union negotiations directly harmed GM, and that those actions weakened GM's profitability.

Steve Holley, Fiat Chrysler's attorney, echoed Tuesday previous arguments made in filings by the automaker that GM's lawsuit does not meet the standards for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, or RICO. He cited a "lack of causation," calling GM's higher labor costs because of actions taken by certain FCA employees as speculative.

"GM has not plausibly alleged that what it refers to as one and a half million dollars of alleged prohibited payments are the but for cause, as well as the proximate cause of what GM contends are billions of dollars in damages in the form of increased labor costs," Holley said.

The automaker also argued that GM is not a direct victim of the alleged conspiracy, as RICO requires, and it falls outside the four-year statute of limitations because GM would have known its labor costs would have been harmed prior to workers ratifying the 2015 contract.

GM argues it was the target in the conspiracy and that it could not have known about the injuries until January 2018 when former FCA labor negotiator, Vice President Alphons Iacobelli, who is serving a 5½-year sentence in federal prison, detailed the scheme.

GM has not said how much it is seeking in damages, which could be tripled under RICO. Some analysts have estimated if GM is successful, payouts could be as high as $15 billion.

Fiat Chrysler attempted takeover dates to 2009, according to GM, with the effort intensifying in fall 2014 when Fiat and Chrysler merged, putting Marchionne in control of the combined company. Marchionne turned to his "wingman," former UAW President Dennis Williams for help, the lawsuit says.

The goal, GM’s lawsuit contends, was to inflict high, unanticipated labor costs on GM in 2011 and 2015 and force the company into a merger. Some of the advantages allotted to Fiat Chrysler and not GM include having more temporary and in-progression employees who are paid less than traditional employees. Before the UAW selected Fiat Chrysler to lead 2015 negotiations, the union presented demands that cost under $1 billion on the 2015 contract. But it ultimately cost GM more than double that, according to the lawsuit.

