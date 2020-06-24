Dodge and Kia tied for the highest ranking in new-car quality among all car brands in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Initial Quality Study, while Chevrolet ranked No. 2 and Ram was No. 3.

It was the first time a domestic brand topped the scorecard, and was the best ever overall showing for Detroit's automakers, who had seven brands that performed better than the overall industry's average score, which is based on the number problems reported by new car owners per 100 vehicles.

Dodge tied with Kia for top overall brand, and the Durango was top pick for upper (Photo: FCA)

It also marked the first time the rankings included Tesla, although the Silicon Valley automaker did not earn a ranking because it did not grant permission for J.D. Power to interview Tesla owners in 15 states were it would have been required.

Among U.S. brands, Buick and GMC at No. 7 and 8. Jeep clocked in at No. 11, while Cadillac ranked 14th. Ford ranked 16th and Lincoln came in 21st, while Chrysler placed 26th.

The Lincoln Navigator won for Large Premium SUV. (Photo: Eric Perry Photography)

The annual study measures the number of problems experienced during the first 90 days of ownership of 2020 vehicles. The lower the score, the better the performance in the eyes of new car owners.

2020 Kia Rio (Photo: Kia)

“The Initial Quality Study is the industry benchmark for new-vehicle quality and, year after year, automakers apply the insights they learn from consumers to make positive changes,” Dave Sargent, vice president of automotive quality at J.D. Power, said in a statement.

“Initial quality is critical to the overall new-vehicle ownership experience,” Sargent added.

Infotainment problems continue to be the most problematic category for new car owners, with almost a quarter of all problems cited by new-vehicle owners related to infotainment. Technology-related complaints included problems with built-in voice recognition; Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity; touchscreens; built-in navigation systems; and Bluetooth® connectivity, J.D. Power said.

Hyundai Motor Group received seven awards for individual models, tops among parent corporations. Hyundai winners included the Genesis G70; Hyundai Tucson; Hyundai Veloster; Kia Forte; Kia Sedona; Kia Sorento; and Kia Soul.

2020 Chevrolet Sonic got the Highest Initial Quality Model award. (Photo: Chevrolet)

Hyundai was followed by General Motors with six awards: the Cadillac CT5; Cadillac CT6; Cadillac Escalade; Cadillac XT4; Chevrolet Malibu; and Chevrolet Sonic were all tops in class.

Ford Motor Co. received three awards for individual models. Ford Mustang; Ford Ranger; and Ford Super Duty topped their respective segments.

Among the top brands, Dodge and Kia drivers reported 136 problems per 100 vehicles, while Chevrolet and Ram drivers experienced 141 problems and Hyundai drivers reported 74 problems. Ford drivers reported 174 problems per 100 cars.

klaing@detroitnews.com

(202) 662-8735

Twitter: @Keith_Laing

Highest Initial Quality Model

Chevrolet Sonic

Small Car

Highest Ranked: Chevrolet Sonic

Hyundai Accent

Kia Rio

Small Premium Car

Highest Ranked: Audi A3

Acura ILX (Tie)

BMW 2 Series (Tie)

Compact Car

Highest Ranked: Kia Forte

Hyundai Elantra

Volkswagen Jetta

Compact Sporty Car*

Highest Ranked: Hyundai Veloster (Tie)

Mini Cooper (Tie)

Compact Premium Car

Highest Ranked: Genesis G70

Lexus IS (Tie)

Mercedes-Benz C-Class (Tie)

Midsize Premium SUV

Highest Ranked: Lexus GX

Lincoln Nautilus

Lexus RX

Upper Midsize SUV

Highest Ranked: Kia Sorento

Dodge Durango

Toyota Highlander

Upper Midsize Premium SUV

Highest Ranked: BMW X6

BMW X5

Audi Q8

Large SUV

Highest Ranked: Nissan Armada

Chevrolet Tahoe

Toyota Sequoia

Large Premium SUV

Highest Ranked: Cadillac Escalade

Lincoln Navigator

BMW X7

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2020/06/24/detroit-carmakers-have-their-best-showing-ever-jd-powers-initial-quality-study/3245484001/