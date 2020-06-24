Detroit carmakers have best showing ever in JD Power Initial Quality study
Dodge and Kia tied for the highest ranking in new-car quality among all car brands in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Initial Quality Study, while Chevrolet ranked No. 2 and Ram was No. 3.
It was the first time a domestic brand topped the scorecard, and was the best ever overall showing for Detroit's automakers, who had seven brands that performed better than the overall industry's average score, which is based on the number problems reported by new car owners per 100 vehicles.
It also marked the first time the rankings included Tesla, although the Silicon Valley automaker did not earn a ranking because it did not grant permission for J.D. Power to interview Tesla owners in 15 states were it would have been required.
Among U.S. brands, Buick and GMC at No. 7 and 8. Jeep clocked in at No. 11, while Cadillac ranked 14th. Ford ranked 16th and Lincoln came in 21st, while Chrysler placed 26th.
The annual study measures the number of problems experienced during the first 90 days of ownership of 2020 vehicles. The lower the score, the better the performance in the eyes of new car owners.
“The Initial Quality Study is the industry benchmark for new-vehicle quality and, year after year, automakers apply the insights they learn from consumers to make positive changes,” Dave Sargent, vice president of automotive quality at J.D. Power, said in a statement.
“Initial quality is critical to the overall new-vehicle ownership experience,” Sargent added.
Infotainment problems continue to be the most problematic category for new car owners, with almost a quarter of all problems cited by new-vehicle owners related to infotainment. Technology-related complaints included problems with built-in voice recognition; Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity; touchscreens; built-in navigation systems; and Bluetooth® connectivity, J.D. Power said.
Hyundai Motor Group received seven awards for individual models, tops among parent corporations. Hyundai winners included the Genesis G70; Hyundai Tucson; Hyundai Veloster; Kia Forte; Kia Sedona; Kia Sorento; and Kia Soul.
Hyundai was followed by General Motors with six awards: the Cadillac CT5; Cadillac CT6; Cadillac Escalade; Cadillac XT4; Chevrolet Malibu; and Chevrolet Sonic were all tops in class.
Ford Motor Co. received three awards for individual models. Ford Mustang; Ford Ranger; and Ford Super Duty topped their respective segments.
Among the top brands, Dodge and Kia drivers reported 136 problems per 100 vehicles, while Chevrolet and Ram drivers experienced 141 problems and Hyundai drivers reported 74 problems. Ford drivers reported 174 problems per 100 cars.
klaing@detroitnews.com
(202) 662-8735
Twitter: @Keith_Laing
Highest Initial Quality Model
Chevrolet Sonic
Small Car
Highest Ranked: Chevrolet Sonic
Hyundai Accent
Kia Rio
Small Premium Car
Highest Ranked: Audi A3
Acura ILX (Tie)
BMW 2 Series (Tie)
Compact Car
Highest Ranked: Kia Forte
Hyundai Elantra
Volkswagen Jetta
Compact Sporty Car*
Highest Ranked: Hyundai Veloster (Tie)
Mini Cooper (Tie)
Compact Premium Car
Highest Ranked: Genesis G70
Lexus IS (Tie)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class (Tie)
Midsize Premium SUV
Highest Ranked: Lexus GX
Lincoln Nautilus
Lexus RX
Upper Midsize SUV
Highest Ranked: Kia Sorento
Dodge Durango
Toyota Highlander
Upper Midsize Premium SUV
Highest Ranked: BMW X6
BMW X5
Audi Q8
Large SUV
Highest Ranked: Nissan Armada
Chevrolet Tahoe
Toyota Sequoia
Large Premium SUV
Highest Ranked: Cadillac Escalade
Lincoln Navigator
BMW X7
