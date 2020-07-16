Warren — Electric-car batteries and other advanced vehicle technologies will get a boost with a $139 million in federal funding, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said Thursday in a visit General Motors Co.'s Warren Technical Center to see the Detroit automaker's electric-vehicle development firsthand.

The money will go to 55 projects, including six led by teams in Michigan. They include two totaling $15 million that develop lightweight fiber-reinforced polymer composites for vehicle applications.

A GM-led team is developing those plastics for high-volume manufacturing of battery enclosures. A team led by Ford Motor Co. will work with the DOE’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and others to develop composite structures with electronics integrated into them. Michigan State University’s Scale Up Research Facility is working with both teams.

Other projects will work on areas including advanced lithium-ion batteries, improving smart chargers and reducing rare-earth metals like platinum, lithium and cobalt in catalytic converters and electric motors.

Brouillette, a former Ford Motor Co. executive, was at GM's battery lab and its design dome to see a full lineup of future electric vehicles, including the GMC Hummer EV.

The visit coincides with GM's sustainability report release that details GM's aggressive electric vehicle plans including making at least 20 battery-operated vehicles by 2023.

GM is pushing forward with its plans to spend $20 billion on electric and autonomous vehicle development through 2025 despite the pandemic eating into automakers' profits with the economy shut down for months.

The push comes as consumers still aren't choosing to purchase electric vehicles with their sales only accounting for about 2% of the market share, and while Tesla continues to remain the leading electric vehicle brand.

One roadblock is a lack of charging infrastructure that causes "range anxiety" among consumers. Another issue: The federal government offers a $7,500 tax credit for consumers buying electric vehicles, but automakers can only use the program until they reach a 200,000 cap, which GM and Tesla both have reached.

"At this point the incentives are not available to all consumers on all vehicles," said Dane Park, GM's chief sustainability officer on a call Wednesday. "And there are inconsistent incentives that vary state-by-state. We are very much advocates of a national zero-admissions vehicle program, one that we proposed before and one that we feel is important so that there is a consistent focus, a consistent priority on true zero-emissions vehicles."

On charging infrastructure, Parker says "there's very clearly a policy role to be played in enabling that infrastructure so it makes it easier for people to have an EV as their only vehicle."

Parker also stressed the importance of the federal government supporting research and development efforts for electric vehicle programs.

Brouillette will get to see the electric vehicle development that GM showcased at its "EV Day" in March, including its new Ultium battery program.

For the battery program, GM is building a battery-cell manufacturing site in northeast Ohio with LG Chem to help reduce the cost of batteries, which should reduce the overall cost of the electric vehicles.

Brouillette, along with Vice President Mike Pence, recently toured GM's former Lordstown Assembly complex that it sold last year to Lordstown Motors Corp., a startup company that plans to build a commercial electric truck next year at the plant.

In a June 25 post following the visit Brouillette wrote: "I have seen a lot of changes in the automotive industry over the years. But one thing that has not changed since its founding is the Department of Energy’s commitment to developing safer vehicles, cleaner fuels, and cutting-edge technologies to keep the American car industry positioned for success and growth."

