Detroit — Allegations that convicted Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Vice President Alphons Iacobelli controlled secret offshore bank accounts used to bribe United Auto Workers are baseless and "scurrilous," his lawyer said Saturday.

In a federal court filing, defense lawyer Michael Nedelman faulted General Motors Co.'s legal team for leveling the unproven allegations. He likened their conduct to the late Sen. Joseph McCarthy claiming to have a list of government employees who belonged to the Communist party in the 1950s.

Nedelman responded five days after GM claimed rival FCA used secret offshore bank accounts to hide millions of dollars in bribes. GM leveled the new allegations while asking U.S. District Judge Paul Borman to reinstate the automaker's civil racketeering lawsuit against FCA, and called the secret accounts new evidence.

Borman dismissed the case last month that accused Fiat Chrysler's late CEO, Sergio Marchionne, of orchestrating a bribery conspiracy to corrupt three rounds of bargaining with the UAW. The conspiracy was designed to harm and take over Detroit's largest automaker, according to the lawsuit, which said GM lost "billions" of dollars.

FCA chief failed to disclose gift to UAW, sources say

"GM has...taken a page from Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s infamous February 9, 1950 claim of having compiled 'evidence' of State Department employees who were allegedly members of the communist party," Nedelman wrote. "Senator McCarthy never actually made the list public but garnered significant attention by promoting his claim that 'I have here in my hand a list... of those supposed State Department employees.

A GM spokesman could not be reached immediately for comment Saturday. FCA officials have called GM's lawsuit "meritless."

"Like Senator McCarthy, GM fails to disclose the alleged 'list” (if it exists), but has garnered significant public attention (which may have been its goal) by mere allegations of its existence," the lawyer added.

On Monday, GM alleged Iacobelli and others controlled offshore bank accounts  in Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Italy, Singapore, the Cayman Islands and other countries. Tens of millions of dollars flowed into the accounts and were used to bribe UAW leaders.

UAW and Fiat Chrysler officials charged so far in auto scandal
 Fullscreen

Former UAW President Gary Jones was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. on March 5. He pleaded guilty June 3 and faces up to five years in prison when sentenced in October 2020.
Former UAW President Gary Jones was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. on March 5. He pleaded guilty June 3 and faces up to five years in prison when sentenced in October 2020. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering
Joe Ashton a retired UAW vice president and member of the General Motors Board of Directors, was charged with fraud and money-laundering conspiracies on Nov. 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering   Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell, center, leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on April 2 after pleading guilty to breaking federal labor laws. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return.
Former Fiat Chrysler Vice President Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in federal prison in August. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and one count of subscribing a false tax return. Paul Sancya / AP file
Fullscreen
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime.
Monica Morgan-Holiefield, center, widow of the late UAW Vice President General Holiefield, was sentenced in July 2018 to 18 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to a federal tax crime. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation.
Former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst Jerome Durden was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for filing misleading tax returns that concealed the labor conspiracy and helping steer more than $386,400 to General Holiefield's phony charity, the Leave the Light On Foundation. John T. Greilick / The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials.
Former UAW official Nancy Adams Johnson, who implicated President Dennis Williams and others in a corruption investigation involving Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, later reduced to five months. She accepted thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler and spent the money on $1,100 Christian Louboutin shoes, private accommodations, golf resorts and lavish meals, according to the government. She also funneled tens of thousands of dollars of illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to other senior UAW officials. Facebook
Fullscreen
Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months.
Former UAW official Keith Mickens was sentenced to a year and a day in prison. Mickens approved more than $700,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife Monica Morgan Holiefield, part of a broader plan by the automaker to keep labor leaders "fat, dumb and happy." His sentence was later reduced to eight months. UAW
Fullscreen
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. The sentence was reduced to six months on Jan. 8, 2020, after Brown cooperated with investigators.
Michael Brown, a former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive who helped run the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for helping cover up the conspiracy. The sentence was reduced to six months on Jan. 8, 2020, after Brown cooperated with investigators. UAW-Chrysler National Training Center
Fullscreen
Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison.
Former United Auto Workers official Virdell King was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for spending Fiat Chrysler money funneled through the jointly operated UAW-Chrysler National Training Center on purses, designer shoes, jewelry, luggage and other personal luxuries. Her sentence was later reduced to zero months in prison. Facebook
Fullscreen
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, left, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison on Feb. 19, 2020.
Former United Auto Workers official Mike Grimes, left, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges, admitting he received $1.5 million in kickbacks from a union contractor. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison on Feb. 19, 2020.   The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.
Retired UAW aide Jeff Pietrzyk, right, seen with former union Vice President Joe Ashton, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies Oct. 22. He could be sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on March 3.   Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)
Fullscreen
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money.
UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson was charged Sept. 12 and accused of taking part in a multiyear conspiracy to embezzle union money. UAW
Fullscreen
Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He pleaded guilty to two conspiracy charges March 2 and could be sentenced to more than three years in federal prison in June.
Edward "Nick" Robinson, president of a regional UAW community action program council, was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He pleaded guilty to two conspiracy charges March 2 and could be sentenced to more than three years in federal prison in June. Facebook
Fullscreen

    Nedelman faulted GM for failing to provide any evidence of the bank accounts in its amended complaint.

    The accounts benefited or were linked to several notable figures, including former UAW President Dennis Williams, Iacobelli and former UAW Vice President Joe Ashton. And the filing says payoffs through the foreign accounts also benefited former UAW President Ron Gettelfinger, who retired in 2010.

    Gettelfinger denied receiving bribes funneled through offshore accounts.

    "A critical review of GM’s claim of alleged 'newly discovered evidence' reveals that the information GM promotes as 'evidence' is not evidence at all, but instead mere allegations based on inference, conjecture and supposition, all finding their roots in the alleged results of an alleged 'privileged' investigation conducted by undisclosed persons at the behest of GM," Nedelman wrote.

    "Mr. Iacobelli will not dignify the proposed first amended complaint by a substantive response to its scurrilous allegations or its legal sufficiency, since it contains mere allegations of GM’s counsel that, in the absence of 'newly discovered [admissible] evidence' to support it, must be ignored."

    Ferrari sold after feds targeted FCA-UAW scandal figure
     Fullscreen

    Former Fiat Chrysler executive Alphons Iacobelli siphoned more than $350,000 from a UAW training center to buy the 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider, prosecutors allege.
    Former Fiat Chrysler executive Alphons Iacobelli siphoned more than $350,000 from a UAW training center to buy the 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider, prosecutors allege. Naples Motorsports
    Fullscreen
    Former Fiat Chrysler executive Alphons Iacobelli had a $2,816 monthly payment for the Ferrari after using blue-collar UAW training funds to buy the car, according to federal prosecutors and state records.
    Former Fiat Chrysler executive Alphons Iacobelli had a $2,816 monthly payment for the Ferrari after using blue-collar UAW training funds to buy the car, according to federal prosecutors and state records. Naples Motorsports
    Fullscreen
    The 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider was the single-most expensive item purchased by former Fiat Chrysler executive Alphons Iacobelli during a years-long conspiracy, prosecutors say.
    The 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider was the single-most expensive item purchased by former Fiat Chrysler executive Alphons Iacobelli during a years-long conspiracy, prosecutors say. Naples Motorsports
    Fullscreen
    Alphons Iacobelli, far right, leaves the U.S. District Court in Detroit on Aug. 1, with wife Susanne Piwinski-Iacobelli and lawyer David DuMouchel.
    Alphons Iacobelli, far right, leaves the U.S. District Court in Detroit on Aug. 1, with wife Susanne Piwinski-Iacobelli and lawyer David DuMouchel. Ian Thibodeau, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    The 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider is painted in Rosso Corsa red and had 1,720 miles on the odometer when former Fiat Chrysler executive Alphons Iacobelli bought it three years ago.
    The 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider is painted in Rosso Corsa red and had 1,720 miles on the odometer when former Fiat Chrysler executive Alphons Iacobelli bought it three years ago. Naples Motorsports
    Fullscreen
    The Ferrari 458 Spider features beige leather seats, a V-8 engine and 570 horsepower.
    The Ferrari 458 Spider features beige leather seats, a V-8 engine and 570 horsepower. Naples Motorsports
    Fullscreen
    The Ferrari 458 Spider convertible has a top speed of 199 mph.
    The Ferrari 458 Spider convertible has a top speed of 199 mph. Naples Motorsports
    Fullscreen
    Former Fiat Chrysler executive Alphons Iacobelli unloaded the 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider amid an FBI investigation into the exotic sports car purchase, records show.
    Former Fiat Chrysler executive Alphons Iacobelli unloaded the 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider amid an FBI investigation into the exotic sports car purchase, records show. Naples Motorsports
    Fullscreen
    Alphons Iacobelli's home in Rochester Hills.
    Alphons Iacobelli's home in Rochester Hills. Google
    Fullscreen
    Brian Mortz of Fenton bought Alphons Iacobelli's Ferrari from a dealership in September 2015. His son posted this photo of Mortz in the driver's seat.
    Brian Mortz of Fenton bought Alphons Iacobelli’s Ferrari from a dealership in September 2015. His son posted this photo of Mortz in the driver’s seat. Twitter
    Fullscreen

      Iacobelli, 60, who bought a Ferrari, $36,000 bejeweled pens and a backyard pool with money siphoned during a conspiracy involving the automaker and the UAW, was sentenced two years ago to 5 1/2 years in federal prison. He is serving the sentence at a West Virginia prison and is scheduled to be released in September 2023.

      GM is precluded from trying to reinstate the lawsuit unless the automaker's legal team finds new information or can point to legal errors.

      Bejeweled $36K pen could land FCA exec in federal pen

      The judge did not err in dismissing the lawsuit and GM failed to provide any evidence about the offshore bank accounts, Iacobelli's lawyer wrote, calling the allegations a "fiction."

      "Where is the admissible evidence upon which GM relies?" Nedelman wrote. "Answer: There isn’t any."

      rsnell@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @robertsnellnews

