Judge refuses to revive GM racketeering suit vs. FCA

Detroit — New allegations that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executives bribed United Auto Workers officials with tens of millions of dollars stashed in secret offshore bank accounts is "too speculative" and do not warrant reinstating a federal lawsuit, a judge said Friday.

U.S. District Judge Paul Borman issued the order one week after General Motors Co. leveled new allegations — without offering any proof — that a list of UAW leaders, including retired President Ron Gettelfinger, pocketed bribes funneled through foreign bank accounts.

GM cited the accounts in asking Borman to reinstate a civil racketeering lawsuit that pitted two automakers in a bitter fight involving bribes and a pattern of wrongdoing GM said was aimed at corrupting the collective bargaining process and saddling the Detroit automaker with higher labor costs. GM also accused Borman of committing legal errors in dismissing the lawsuit last month.

There was no clear legal error, Borman wrote Friday.

"... and GM’s newly discovered evidence is too speculative to warrant reopening this case," Borman wrote.

FCA's lawyers denied the bribery allegations. A lawyer for former FCA Vice President Alphons Iacobelli, who is accused of controlling offshore funds , called the claims baseless and "scurrilous."

Iacobellie lawyer Michael Nedelman faulted likened the conduct of GM's legal team to the late Sen. Joseph McCarthy claiming to have a list of government employees who belonged to the Communist party in the 1950s.

Borman dismissed the case last month that accused Fiat Chrysler's late CEO, Sergio Marchionne, of orchestrating a bribery conspiracy to corrupt three rounds of bargaining with the UAW. The conspiracy was designed to harm and take over Detroit's largest automaker, according to the lawsuit, which said GM lost "billions" of dollars.

Gettelfinger, who retired in 2010, released a statement through the UAW saying he read the allegations "with disgust and dismay" and faulted GM "for their malicious and utterly baseless attack against me and a supposed 'unnamed' member of my family."

