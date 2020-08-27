Ex-UAW boss Williams charged in embezzlement scandal

Detroit — Retired United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams was charged with conspiracy to embezzle union funds Thursday following a years-long investigation into racketeering, bribery and other crimes that has pushed one of the nation's most powerful union's to the brink of a federal takeover.

Williams, 67, of Corona, Calif., is the second UAW president charged during an investigation by agents from the FBI, Labor Department and Internal Revenue Service that has revealed labor leaders and auto executives broke federal labor laws, stole union funds and received bribes and illegal benefits from union contractors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV executives.

Williams was charged in a criminal information, which means a guilty plea is expected. The criminal charge is punishable by up to five years in federal prison and ad $250,000 fine.

His criminal defense lawyer, Chicago attorney Sean Berkowitz, did not respond immediately to a message seeking comment Thursday.

“The charges today are further steps forward in our relentless effort to ensure that the over 400,000 men and women of the UAW have honest and ethical leadership," U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a statement. “The UAW’s members deserve leaders dedicated to serving the members and their families, not serving themselves.”

The criminal filing caps a prolonged period of uncertainty for Williams, who retired in June 2018. He was publicly implicated in the corruption scandal the next month when The Detroit News named Williams as the unidentified UAW official accused in a federal court filing of illegally ordering underlings to offload entertainment and travel expenses to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Williams is the 15th person charged with wrongdoing since the investigation emerged publicly three years ago. Schneider has met with UAW President Rory Gamble in recent weeks to discuss reforms that could spare the government from seizing control of the union.

A conviction of Williams could be used to pressure the UAW to agree to terms with the Justice Department on prolonged federal oversight aimed at eliminating corruption within the union. Among the reforms under discussion is a government push that would allow members to directly elect the union's top leadership.

The Detroit News last year was the first to identify Williams as "UAW Official B," the pseudonym federal prosecutors used in court filings while accusing Williams of criminal wrongdoing. Prosecutors often use nicknames to refer to people in court filings who have not been charged with a crime.

In court filings, prosecutors accused "UAW Official B" of helping embezzle more than $1 million spent on personal luxuries and illegally used money from Detroit automakers to renovate the union’s northern Michigan resort, where the union built him a $1.3 million lakefront home.

Come back to www.detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews