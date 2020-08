Car Radio, Podcast 25, Pts 1/2: Brinley on Bronco, Buhl on Indy 500, Steiman on Ioniq, Cole Smith Indy, Posey Dream Cruise

Car Radio

August 22, 2020

00 min: Payne intro

05-20 min: Call-in with Stephanie Brinley, senior analyst, IHS Markit. Talking Ford Bronco ride experience.

20: Ad break

20-40: Call-in with Robbie Buhl, Buhl Autosport, Talking his Indy 500 entry, Spencer Pigot. Citrone.

40-55: Call-in with Yuval Steiman, Director of product strategy for Hyundai Motor America, talking new Ioniq brand.

55: Ad break

1-1.20 min: Call-in with Steven Cole Smith, racing correspondent Autoweek, Grassroots Motorsports. Talking Indy 500, IMSA VIR.

1.20: Ad break

1.25-1.40: Call in with Roger Posey, President, Woodward Tri Five Cruisers. Talking 2020 Woodward Dream Cruise.

1.40-1.55: Call-in with Jason Vines, author, new book: DISINFECT THIS! Talking auto industry and 2020 election.

1.55

