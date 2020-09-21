Detroit auto show moves to fall 2021

Detroit — The North American International Auto Show has moved its reimagined indoor and outdoor show to the fall, officials announced Monday.

The Detroit auto show's summer debut was planned for June of this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the show to next summer. It has now been moved to Sept. 28-Oct. 9, 2021.

“We have talked with many of our partners, particularly the OEMs, and they are fully on board and excited about the date change,” NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts said in a statement.

The move comes after the Los Angeles Auto Show announced it would host its event in May, right in between the New York International Auto Show in April, and the planned show in Detroit in June, making it logistically challenging for automakers and vendors to traverse the country and set up shows in three different cities within such a limited timeframe.

"It really created quite a tight schedule for the manufacturers," said North, who owns Westland-based dealership North Brothers Ford.

There are no other shows in North America in the fall, and the new date "also coincided with when many of the new model releases are in the fall, for the next year's product," said North. "So it really seemed to be the real sweet spot."

The NAIAS will remain a fall show going forward after the inaugural event in 2021, with show dates secured with the TCF Center for the next three years. NAIAS organizers secured dates toward the end of the month partially because of the International Motor Show in Munich, which is scheduled for the first full week in September.

Moving the show made sense to Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at AutoTrader: "The way the calendar was looking ... there's a lot of jamming of auto shows, basically, one in every month for several months, so in that way it's good."

In 1961, the first year the show took place at the former Cobo Center, the event took place in October, North noted: So, "We're kind of coming full circle," North said.

The 2021 show dates are:

Motor Bella: Sept. 24-26

The Gallery: Sept. 26

Press Preview: Sept. 28-29

AutoMobili-D: Sept. 28-30

Industry Preview: Sept. 29-30

Charity Preview: Oct. 1

Public Show: Oct. 2-9

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more.