DTE, Consumers join Midwest effort to install electric-vehicle charging stations

DTE Energy Co. and Consumers Energy will collaborate with four utility companies in other states to build out a fast-charging network in the Midwest to facilitate interstate travel of electric vehicles.

The Michigan utilities on Tuesday did not specify where the stations will be installed except that the network will run from Michigan to Kansas, and that its construction requires regional regulatory approval. It seeks to address major obstacles to electric vehicle adoption, including range anxiety that is more likely to come into play during interstate travel and the amount of time it takes to charge the vehicle's battery.

Additional partners in the collaboration so far are Ameren Missouri and Illinois, Oklahoma Gas and Energy, and Evergy, which covers parts of Missouri and Kansas.

The effort extends existing efforts by the DTE and Consumers to build out charging infrastructure, especially through rebates to homeowners and businesses. DTE also has installed fast chargers along major highway corridors with eight operational in Ann Arbor, Troy and Northville and another 40 in development. Consumers' fast-charging locations that it says can fill a vehicle battery in an hour are in Cadillac, Gaylord, Marshall, Big Rapids and Saugatuck with another 30 coming online by next year.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble