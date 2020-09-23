Tesla suffers network outage disabling car owners’ mobile app

Gabrielle Coppola

Bloomberg

Tesla Inc. appeared to suffer a network outage that left owners of its electric cars unable to connect to their vehicles via the company’s mobile app.

People filed hundreds of complaints on the website DownDetector.com saying they can’t use their mobile apps or get through to Tesla’s customer-service lines. One owner said he accidentally locked his keys inside the car and couldn’t open it.

Robert Vogt, a Model S owner from Ann Arbor, Michigan, confirmed that his mobile app was down around 11:30 a.m. EDT.

“If you’re unable to unlock your car and drive, that’s a problem,” he said.

Other users tried to bring the issue to the attention of Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk via Twitter.

The company’s stock plunged as much as 9.7% to $383 following news about the outage. It was at $385.59 as of 12:06 p.m. in New York.

Tesla didn’t respond to an inquiry about how many customers were affected, what caused the outage or when it expected full service to resume. The outages were first reported by Electrek.