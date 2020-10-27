Tesla’s Chinese battery supplier boosts profit as pandemic eases

Bloomberg

Electric-car battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. returned to sales and profit growth after the effects of the coronavirus pandemic eased in China and demand rose for customers including Tesla Inc.

Third-quarter net profit rose 4.2% to 1.42 billion yuan ($212 million) in the three months through September, the Fujian, China-based company said in a statement Tuesday. Sales increased 0.8% to 12.7 billion yuan.

Key Insights