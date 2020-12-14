Feds reach settlement deal in move to eliminate UAW corruption

Detroit — Federal prosecutors will announce a proposed settlement with the United Auto Workers aimed at eliminating fraud within one of the nation's most influential unions following a years-long crackdown on corrupt labor leaders.

The deal is expected to include oversight of the UAW for several years led by U.S. District Judge Paul Borman and would let rank-and-file workers decide whether to alter the union's constitution to allow for direct election of future leaders, sources familiar with negotiations told The Detroit News. Such a constitutional change would be groundbreaking and give members the right to hold elections and directly vote for new UAW leaders for the first time in more than 70 years.

The deal also is likely to include the appointment of independent officials to combat fraud within the UAW and decide whether to discipline or remove high-ranking labor leaders, the sources said. At least two members of the UAW’s governing board have been linked to the ongoing investigation, including union President Rory Gamble and Vice President Cindy Estrada, but they have not been charged.

The union also is expected to pay costs related to the reform efforts — an expense that likely will total tens of millions of dollars.

Full terms of the deal will be announced by U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider and Gambleat 1 p.m. in downtown Detroit.

The deal is being announced in the waning weeks of the President Donald Trump administration and with the near-certainty that Schneider will leave office as the region's top prosecutor and be replaced by someone nominated by President-elect Joe Biden. There was speculation UAW officials would delay reaching a deal with prosecutors in hopes of reaching more favorable terms from a Biden administration.

The settlement comes amid an ongoing investigation of corruption that has pushed the UAW to the edge of federal oversight and led to more than a dozen convictions of auto industry figures, including former UAW presidents Gary Jones and Dennis Williams. Prosecutors and UAW President Rory Gamble have been engaged in talks that have involved prolonged federal oversight to root out corruption within one of the nation's most influential unions.

The ongoing investigation has uncovered a wide range of illegal conduct by auto industry figures, some scheming together, others acting on their own. The crimes uncovered include breaking federal labor laws, stealing union funds, receiving bribes and illegal benefits, and trying to cover up the crimes.

This summer, Justice Department officials proposed subjecting the UAW to 10 years of federal oversight, one of the longest periods of federal supervision in recent history.

The appointment of an independent monitor overseeing UAW reforms is expected to be the linchpin of the agreement with the government. An agreement would settle criminal allegations that the UAW schemed with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and others in a conspiracy to break federal labor laws and exchange bribes.

