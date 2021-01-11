Ford dominates Car of Year Awards with F-150 and Mustang Mach-E

Detroit — And the envelope please. . . .

The first big award of the 2021 automotive season, the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year, was announced Monday. The Hyundai Elantra took home Car of the Year. Ford F-150 won Truck of the Year, and Ford Mustang Mach-E scored Utility Vehicle of the Year.

The 28th annual NACTOY awards are one of the auto industry’s most prestigious. Selected by an independent group of 50 journalists from across North America (including the author of this article), the prize honors new vehicles that have raised the standards and become new benchmarks for their classes.

The nine finalists for the 2021 model year were weaned from a compettive group of 27 semifinalists judged on criteria including: innovation, design, safety, performance, technology, driver satisfaction, and value.

The selection process takes place over 12 months of jury testing and three separate votes. This year was the first time the winners were announced via a virtual event due to the ongoing challenges of the coronavirus. The event was initially scheduled to be held at Detroit’s TCF Center.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.