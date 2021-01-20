Biden to tell U.S. agencies to review fuel efficiency standards, overturning Trump

Detroit — On his first day as president, Joe Biden is set to order U.S. agencies on Wednesday to review fuel efficiency standards, according to the president's transition team.

Last year, President Donald Trump's administration reduced the required annual fleetwide mpg for 2021-26 vehicles from the original 5% established under the Obama administration to a less-stringent 1.5%.

Under the new requirements, automakers were required to achieve a fleetwide average of 40.4 mpg by 2026 down from an average of 46.7 mpg by 2025 that was previously mandated.

Biden is likely to roll back changes made under Trump and institute more stringent fuel economy standards akin to the Obama standard. The new president is expected to be more proactive toward realizing the all-electric future envisioned by major automakers, saying that he wants to see 500,000 charging stations installed to support the transition to EVs.

In a statement congratulating Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra said: “At General Motors we look forward to working together with the new administration on the issues that unite us. As a nation we are stronger together.”

GM is one of several global automakers that sided with the Trump administration in a legal fight with California over the state ablity to establish its own emissions rules under the 1970s-era Clean Air Act. GM backed out of that fight last November with the belief that under a Biden administration a national standard for emissions would be established.

GM and other automakers want to avoid a system with multiple requirements. Biden is expected to tell agencies to review Trump's decision to revoke California's federal waiver that allowed it to set its own standards.

California is the most progressive state when it comes to fuel emissions standards. The state wants all new vehicle sales to be electric by 2035.

