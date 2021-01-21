Buttigieg says he'll bring 'bottom-up' perspective to transportation policy as secretary

Washington — Pete Buttigieg, President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Transportation, told a Senate panel considering his appointment Thursday that it's crucial the country invests in strengthening transportation infrastructure nationwide.

"We have a lot of work to do to improve the infrastructure in this country — a mission that will not only keep our people safe, but will grow our economy," he said. "As we look to the future, now is the time and I believe we have a real chance to deliver for the American people."

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor pitched himself as leader rooted in "the Industrial Midwest" who will "bring a bottom-up perspective" on transportation projects and funding solutions, and someone who will work with stakeholders in industries, communities and Congress to craft policy.

Members of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee asked Buttigieg about important projects to their state — from passenger rail to bridge infrastructure — and invited him to visit their states. Analysts expect he will eventually be easily confirmed by the Senate.

Buttigieg is expected to be among several appointees who will play a central role in helping the U.S. auto industry, the state's highway systems, and the energy grid transition to a future with fewer greenhouse gas emissions and more electric vehicles.

Other important nominees to that plan include former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, who has been tapped to lead the U.S. Energy Department; Gina McCarthy, former Environmental Protection Agency chief who will lead climate policy from within the White House; and Michael Regan, the former head of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality who is appointed to lead the EPA.

Appointees to lead the Commerce and Labor departments are also likely to work closely on auto-related policy. Announcing the former mayor's nomination in mid-December, Biden called Buttigieg "a patriot and a problem-solver who speaks to the best of who we are as a nation."

"This position stands at the nexus of so many of the interlocking challenges and opportunities ahead of us," he said in a statement. "Jobs, infrastructure, equity, and climate all come together at the DOT, the site of some of our most ambitious plans to build back better. I trust Mayor Pete to lead this work with focus, decency, and a bold vision — he will bring people together to get big things done.”

If confirmed, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay person to be confirmed to a cabinet position.

Industry analysts expect 38-year-old Buttigieg to bring energy to the department, though he has little experience working with the auto industry or with federal policy. Polly Trottenberg, Biden's nominee for deputy secretary of transportation, is thought to provide some expertise Buttigieg lacks from her years leading New York City's transportation department.

The federal gasoline tax hasn't been increased since 1993, and the need for increased infrastructure funding has been debated for years. Biden has said he would make "historic investments" in infrastructure, manufacturing, research and development and sustainable energy.

He's pledged some of that funding would go to installing hundreds of thousands of electric vehicle charging stations nationwide and supporting incentives for both automakers and consumers to further adopt electric vehicles.

Buttigieg became a rising star in Democratic politics during his run for the Democratic nomination for president over the last two years, characterized as a smart and charismatic young leader with a penchant for fundraising.

He tied with Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the crucial Iowa caucuses, but dropped out of the race after quick decline and a weak finish in the South Carolina primary — which also marked a positive turning point for Biden's campaign.

Dropping out of the race provided the Biden campaign with more oxygen among the moderate side of the Democratic spectrum. Buttigieg threw his support behind Biden, helping to consolidate his win as the party's nominee.

Buttigieg has faced criticism from within his party for his handling of racial issues, including disparities in policing and a lack of Black leadership under his purview in South Bend when he served as mayor.

But during his opening statement, he noted the power of policy to reinforce racial inequality when not crafted with social justice in mind.

"I believe good transportation policy can play no lesser role than making possible the American dream, getting people and goods to where they need to be directly and indirectly creating good paying jobs," he said.

"But I also recognize that, at their worst, misguided policies and missed opportunities in transportation can reinforce racial and economic inequality by dividing or isolating neighborhoods in undermining government's basic role of empowering Americans to thrive."

Elaine Chao, the previous Transportation secretary under former President Donald Trump, was one of several high-profile cabinet officials to resign from the administration in the wake of the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building earlier this month.

The agency that directly regulates the auto industry, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, has been without a confirmed leader since 2017. It's unclear who will be chosen for the post under the Biden administration.

