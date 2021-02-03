Watch: Michael Regan talks climate policy during EPA confirmation hearing

Washington — Michael Regan, President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, told a Senate panel Wednesday that if confirmed, he would protect economic prosperity even as he implements the new administration's aggressive climate goals.

If confirmed, the 44-year-old former North Carolina environmental regulator would be the first Black man to lead the EPA, which will be one of the crucial agencies in Biden's multi-pronged approach to combating climate change.

Like other Biden appointees who will have significant influence on climate policy, Regan stressed the importance of maintaining or growing the economy alongside environmental sustainability.

"In North Carolina we’re moving beyond the old argument that we have to pit creating jobs against protecting the environment," he said in his opening statement. "If confirmed, I will work with the entire administration to build and strengthen that partnership to power America's economy with cleaner energy and create millions of good-paying middle class jobs."

Regan gained a reputation for his bipartisan work in North Carolina. He was introduced to the panel by both Republican senators from his home state, including GOP Sen. Richard Burr, who called him “a good man” who is “extremely, extremely qualified for this position.”

The Biden administration has said Regan's reputation as a consensus-builder was one of the reasons he was picked for the position, in addition to his connections within the environmental justice community. While Republicans on the panel expressed concern about the economic impact of Biden’s early climate actions, environmental advocates fear he may not be aggressive enough.

The agency's actions will have a far-reaching affect on the U.S. auto industry, including changes to federal emissions standards that determine how much carbon dioxide vehicles can emit on the road.

In March last year, EPA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration finalized a rule that would increase emissions standards by 1.5% ever year through model year 2026, rather than the 5% annual bump put in place by the Obama administration.

The agency is expected to take a sharp turn back toward Obama-era regulations. Automakers considered Obama's rules too aggressive while environmental advocates are urging the Biden administration to go further.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the leading advocacy group for automakers selling vehicles in the U.S., announced earlier this week it was pushing for the Biden not to return to Obama's rules but to implement new levels "roughly midway" between the last two presidential administrations.

The transportation sector is the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., according to EPA, and is expected to be a major focus of Biden's push to reduce the nation's carbon footprint. Biden has said he wants to reach net-zero emissions economy-wide by 2050 and eliminate carbon emissions from the electric sector by 2035.

The EPA was one of the agencies most affected by former President Donald Trump's deregulatory approach to federal policymaking, with nearly 100 environmental rules reversed or rolled back under the administration.

