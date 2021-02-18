Biden to order review of supply chains for batteries, semiconductor chips

Washington — President Joe Biden plans to issue an executive order to conduct a review of U.S. supply chains, including key industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, high-capacity batteries used in electric vehicles, rare earth minerals and medical supplies.

The order directs a review of those sectors within the 100 days, according to a draft copy of the order first reported by Reuters and obtained by The Detroit News. Within a year, multiple federal agencies will review the supply chains and potential vulnerabilities in the sectors of defense, public health, telecommunications, energy and transportation.

The order comes amid a global shortage of semiconductor chips necessary to produce modern vehicles and as the nation's leading automakers pivot to invest more in electric and autonomous vehicles, which will be more reliant on batteries and the minerals needed to make them.

"Pandemics, cyberattacks, climate shocks and extreme weather events, terrorist attacks, economic competition, and other events can all potentially threaten the availability of critical and essential goods and materials," the draft order reads.

"The United States needs strong, resilient supply chains in order to protect national security and meet America’s needs during emergencies and in the face of global geopolitical competition."

Biden is expected to release the order before the end of the month, but it has not yet been finalized and may change.

The agencies will produce reports reviewing federal government actions and recommend whether reforms are needed to strengthen supply chains, the order says, and recommend how to engage international allies to do so. The order also directs the agencies to offer workforce and educational reforms and ways to ensure the supply chain supports economic growth in communities of color and "economically distressed" areas.

