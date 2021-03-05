Ford, Tesla CEOs set aside rivalry in brief Twitter interaction

The leaders of two rival automakers — one the world's dominant electric vehicle maker, the other a legacy manufacturer looking to steal some EV market share — set aside their differences this week, if only for a brief Twitter interaction.

Elon Musk, Twitter star and billionaire CEO of Tesla Inc., on Thursday tweeted a veiled jab at General Motors Co. and the old Chrysler Group, now more than a decade removed from their epic, taxpayer-funded bankruptcies.

"Tesla & Ford are the only American carmakers not to have gone bankrupt out of 1000’s of car startups," he wrote. "Prototypes are easy, production is hard & being cash flow positive is excruciating."

On Friday, Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley responded to Musk with a one-word tweeted acknowledgement: "Respect..."

Musk's reference goes back more than a decade to when GM and what was then Chrysler declared bankruptcy as part of a government rescue of the U.S. auto industry. Ford avoided the same fate, in part by taking out billions of dollars in loans and leveraging the value of the Blue Oval itself.

The social media interaction comes as the two automakers are going head to head to win over customers to their respective electric vehicles. Tesla, a Wall Street darling with a market capitalization that surpasses the Detroit automakers, Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen AG combined, has long dominated the EV market with its Models S, 3, X and Y.

Ford, meanwhile, just debuted its first fully battery-electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E. Though its launch has been marred by a safety recall announced Friday and delivery delays to thousands of customers, the SUV has gotten rave reviews from owners and critics — and it's caught the attention of Wall Street.

As if to prove the point, Ford's shares closed Friday at $12.27 per share, their highest point in more than three years. The stock's recent rise comes as a Morgan Stanley analysis finds that the Mach-E is eating into Tesla's market share.

Tesla's stock, meanwhile, closed the day at nearly $600 per share. And its total market value: nearly $600 billion.